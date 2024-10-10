Rwanda: From Motorist to Comedian - Up and Close With Mitsutsu

The name 'Mitsutsu' has become familiar in the comedy industry and, in the short spell he has been in the game, he is regarded as one of the most prominent comedians in the country.

His fame possibly surprises those who worked with him when he was a taxi moto operator in Ngoma District, Eastern Province.

It's a job he did not despise but instead valued as a crucial source of income for many families, including his own. However, it wasn't until he found himself in a society of comedians that he discovered his natural inclination for humour.

That's exactly when he shifted gears from motorcycling to making people laugh.

"I didn't know that I had the gift of being a comedian," the 28-year-old comedian, real name Emmanuel Kazungu, tells The New Times in an interview.

Mitsutsu insists that his switch from public transport operations to comedy wasn't in any way influenced by financial struggles, but a revelation of a hidden talent that he had never imagined, a revelation that led him to take a bold step to pursue comedy full-time.

He says that switching taxi moto for comedy wasn't a failure but rather a realisation of purpose.

"I didn't quit my job as a motorist because it also earned me no money," he says. "I mixed both careers slowly, then I later found myself fully committed into comedy."

One of the key turning points in Mitsutsu's career came when a priest named Dieudonne, who was a fan of his comedy, offered him financial support and a platform to showcase his talent.

"He gave me Rwf60,000 as starting capital, which inspired me because I didn't think anyone had seen potential in me," the comedian recalls.

This support allowed him to purchase essential equipment and set up a YouTube channel, marking a significant step in his comedic career.

Mitsutsu revealed that his comedy journey has been greatly inspired by Charlie Chaplin, a legendary English comedy actor who rose to fame in the era of 'silent film.'

"I tried to look at different comedians in Rwanda and all over the world, but no one offered the same content as Charlie Chaplin," he says.

Mitsutsu decided to mirror his comedic acts, going as far as to source clothing similar to Chaplin's iconic look, an endeavour that has shaped his on-stage persona.

This unique style earned him several casting opportunities to star in various local films and sketches until he started his own YouTube comedy concept 'Mitsutsu Comedy.'

He may be enjoying the ride so far but Mitsutsu's journey has never been a smooth one from the day he ventured in the career. When he switched to comedy, his family wasn't impressed by his decision to quit taxi moto, a business which they considered as a 'more stable job.'

"At the beginning, my family didn't support me at all," he reveals.

His family's concern was not misplaced, especially given Mitsutsu's multiple driving licences and potential career opportunities beyond motorcycling and comedy. Yet, he remained undeterred by their skepticism, driven by his love for making people laugh.

At times, Mitsutsu's career was almost ruined by drunkenness until he decided to quit it sooner before it takes everything he has got from comedy.

Thought he still acts drunk in comedy, he said that he has quit drinking alcohol for good.

"My audience knows that I'm always drunk, but in fact, I don't even drink alcohol anymore," he laughs.

Having given up drinking at the end of 2023, Mitsutsu now uses his comedy to teach life lessons, advocating against excessive alcohol consumption and promoting safety measures to prevent sexually transmitted diseases.

Advice to aspiring comedians?

"Have your own creativity don't give up; with prayer and hard work, you will make it," said the comedian.