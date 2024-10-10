Rwanda: Kwita Izina 2024 Postponed

9 October 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Times Reporter

Rwanda Development Board on Tuesday, October 8, announced the postponement of Kwita Izina 2024.

A related public notice indicated that a new date would be communicated.

Public Notice: Rwanda Development Board announces postponement of Kwita Izina 2024 pic.twitter.com/wbDeujK3iv-- Rwanda Development Board (@RDBrwanda) October 8, 2024

Twenty-two mountain gorillas born in the last 12 months were to be named during the 20th Kwita Izina ceremony, which was earlier scheduled to take place on October 18, marking the 20th anniversary of the baby gorilla naming ceremony, locally known as Kwita Izina.

As usual, it was to be held on the foothills of Volcanoes National Park in Kinigi, Musanze District, with guests joining the communities living around the home of the endangered mountain gorillas.

Since the beginning of the naming ceremony, first held in 2005, 395 baby gorillas have been named and the event played a pivotal role in helping Rwanda achieve remarkable growth in its tourism sector, according RDB Chief Tourism Officer Michaella Rugwizangoga.

Celebrities including football stars, movie stars, and music stars, alongside 20 top tourism personnel and journalists were expected to attend the ceremony next month.

Gorilla tourism alone contributes 1% of Rwanda's GDP and is a key driver of local community development.

Since 2005, Rwf12.86 billion has been used to fund 1,108 community projects, including schools, health centres, and dairy farms. These initiatives have empowered communities to become guardians of conservation, protecting both the wildlife and the environment surrounding national parks such as Volcanoes, Akagera, Gishwati-Mukura, and Nyungwe.

