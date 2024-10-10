Zimbabwe: NHS Senior Executives Suspended

9 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)

THREE senior officials of National Handling Services (NHS) have been sent on forced leave amid allegations of corruption, incompetence and failures of corporate governance.

NHS is a company owned by the Government with the mandate of offering ground handling services at all airports in Zimbabwe.

It is alleged that NHS has lost millions of dollars owing to mismanagement at top management level.

The executives suspended are chief executive officer Godknows Maravanyika, chief financial officer Question Maisera, and head of human resources Shamiso Nyangairi.

They are facing accusations ranging from fraud to misappropriation of company resources, according to insiders.

NHS chairperson Godwin Nyengedza confirmed that the executives had been asked to step down temporarily.

"The board asked certain members of the executive team to go on leave with full benefits. This is a live matter and I can't comment much more at this stage. If there's an update, we will communicate it to the public," he said.

Maravanyika denied any wrongdoing, stating that he and his colleagues were given no concrete reasons for being barred from duty."We were just told not to report for duty. No valid reasons were provided," he said.

