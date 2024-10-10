Ethiopia Elected to UN Human Rights Council for Third Term Amid Allegations of Rights Violations

10 October 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia has been elected as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the third time, despite recent concerns raised by Human Rights Watch (HRW), which called for the Council's "urgent attention" to address allegations of "gross human rights violations" in the country.

The election took place during the 79th UN General Assembly meeting in New York, marking Ethiopia's third term on the 47-member Council. Ethiopia previously served from 2013-2015 and 2016-2018.

This new position allows Ethiopia to participate in decision-making on global human rights issues. During its previous terms, the country contributed to "advancing global human rights dialogue and addressing issues of peace, security, and sustainable development" according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

However, the election comes amid recent concerns expressed by Human Rights Watch (HRW). In a statement to the Human Rights Council on September, HRW cited a June report by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which allegedly found that "government forces continue to carry out abuses with impunity, particularly in conflict-affected areas."

The report specifically mentioned Amhara region, where it claimed "fighting between the Ethiopian military and Amhara Fano militia persists."

HRW's statement indicated that the conflict in Amhara has reportedly "resulted in over 2,000 civilian casualties, sexual violence, and destruction of civilian infrastructure." The organization's own reporting alleges "war crimes, including summary executions of civilians" and "attacks on health care" in the region since August 2023.

The human rights group also expressed concern about what it termed "the government's brutal repression of its real and perceived critics," citing issues such as "arbitrary arrests" and "prolonged detention without charge."

