Malawi: Chakwera Earns Praise for Mzuzu's Infrastructure Development Boom

President Lazarus Chakwera's administration is receiving widespread acclaim for its ambitious infrastructure development projects in Mzuzu, transforming the city into a modern hub.

The city's Chief Executive Officer, Gomegzani Nyasulu, praised the President's commitment to development, citing the construction of new roads, high-rise buildings, and a state-of-the-art civic office complex.

"President Chakwera's vision for Mzuzu is becoming a reality.

"We're witnessing unprecedented growth, and residents are thrilled," said Nyasulu

The government has invested over K400 million in upgrading earth roads, while a new civic office complex, valued at K17 billion, nears completion.

Residents and business owners are enthusiastic about the impact.

Maupo Mkandawire commended the Chakwera-led administration, saying, "Mzuzu deserves modern infrastructure; this is long overdue."

Ajabu Hamid, a local business owner, echoed similar sentiments.

"With new roads, we'll reach more customers and increase business."

The city is also seeing progress on a youth center and new library at Mzuzu University, part of President Chakwera's commitment to development across the country.

"Mzuzu will never be the same again," Nyasulu said confidently.

Experts hail Mzuzu's transformation as a testament to the Chakwera administration's dedication to urban development.

The civic office complex is scheduled to open by August next year, solidifying President Chakwera's legacy in Mzuzu's transformation.