Zimbabwe: Daisy Mtukudzi Wrecks Chivayo's Top-of-the-Range Gift

LATE musician Oliver Mtukudzi's widow, Daisy, has wrecked the 2024 Toyota Fortuner gifted to her by controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo just a week ago.

Daisy was given the car as a gift after suffering a week of online attacks following an exposé by Mtukudzi's daughters Selmor and Sandra on how she mistreated them as children.

Details surrounding the accident which happened at the WarrenPark roundabout in Harare are yet to be ascertained. Images of the vehicle's damaged left side are circulating on social media platforms.

Daisy is Mtukudzi's second wife and a stepmother to Selmor and Sandra.