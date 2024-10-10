South Africa: DA Calls On the Ethics Committee to Investigate Allegations of Corruption Against Lesufi

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng will write to the Gauteng Provincial Legislature's (GPL) ethics committee to investigate the allegations against Premier Panyaza Lesufi for failing to act against corruption in the Department of Social Development.

The DA is in possession of forensic reports from Bowmans and BDO, which highlight the gross corruption, mismanagement of funds, and irregular expenditures in the department.

The Premier is aware of these reports and, in his capacity, should have acted on the recommendations. Instead, he chose to ignore and protect those implicated in corruption at the expense of Gauteng residents.

For far too long, the DA has been raising concerns about irregular financial practices within this department, including the procuring of school uniforms from cooperatives and dignity packs. The DA also asked the late former MEC for Social Development, Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe, to investigate the allegations that were made against the Director of Sustainable Development, Mr July Maphosa, after it emerged that he had allegedly requested foodbank to purchase his girlfriend a car and tickets to the Cape Town Jazz Festival, which included flights, car hire, and hotel accommodation. A case was opened against Mr Maphosa by the NPO, but he subsequently resigned.

Despite his resignation from the department, there are allegations that he still has influence because of his affiliation with the ANC leadership in the province. Furthermore, there was no consequence management against him, as he was allowed to resign without being taken under disciplinary processes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Regarding the 13 officials who were suspended, the DA brought to light that these officials were reinstated without having been subjected to a disciplinary hearing. The DA has also raised concerns regarding the appointment of the FSG to carry out a forensic investigation on the suspended officials. Furthermore, the DA has been putting pressure on the Premier to act against the Head of Department ((HOD), Matilda Gasela, who had two adverse findings against her by the Special Investigative Unit (SIU). During April, the Premier conceded that she was not the right appointment and decided not to extend her contract to December as planned.

The DA has been calling on the Premier to make the SIU reports public, which was again ignored. The DA also asked if the SIU matters had been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as recommended by the SIU, but there was no response.

We will hold Premier Lesufi accountable for failing to act on corruption using all mechanisms in the GPL. We will also continue analysing the reports to ensure that all the recommendations are implemented and implicated officials and politicians are held accountable. We will also be opening criminal cases against those implicated as per the recommendations, and we will leave no stone unturned.

A DA government would ensure that allegations of corruption and fraud are dealt with swiftly instead of sweeping them under the carpet. The DA would have conducted investigations into Mr Maphosa and ensured that Ms Gasela's cases were referred to the NPA.

Refiloe Nt'sekhe MPL - DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Social Development