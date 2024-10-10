Somalia: El-Sisi in Eritrea - Fostering Ties Amid Regional Tensions

Cairo, Egypt — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi arrived in Eritrea's capital, Asmara, today for a state visit aimed at fostering bilateral relations and discussing regional issues, sources familiar with the visit confirmed.

Upon his arrival, President El-Sisi was greeted with full military honors, including a 21-gun salute, underscoring the significance of his visit. The national anthems of both countries were played as he was welcomed by his Eritrean counterpart, President Isaias Afwerki.

The agenda for the visit includes discussions on deepening economic ties, with a particular focus on Egyptian investments in Eritrea. However, the talks are expected to extend beyond economic partnerships to address the ongoing crises in the Horn of Africa, including the situation in Sudan and the broader implications for regional stability.

Both leaders are likely to engage in strategic dialogue concerning the recent tensions in the Red Sea and the Gaza Strip, where they have previously advocated for de-escalation and immediate ceasefire efforts.

This visit comes at a time when Egypt has been actively mediating regional conflicts, reflecting its role as a key player in African and Middle Eastern geopolitics. The discussions between El-Sisi and Afwerki are seen as crucial for coordinating positions on international issues affecting both nations.

No official statements from the meeting have been released yet, but sources indicate that joint press briefings are scheduled for later today, where more details on the outcomes of the talks might be shared.

This visit marks another chapter in the diplomatic engagements between Egypt and Eritrea, emphasizing the importance of unity and cooperative efforts in facing regional challenges.