Somalia: El-Sisi in Eritrea - Fostering Ties Amid Regional Tensions

10 October 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Cairo, Egypt — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi arrived in Eritrea's capital, Asmara, today for a state visit aimed at fostering bilateral relations and discussing regional issues, sources familiar with the visit confirmed.

Upon his arrival, President El-Sisi was greeted with full military honors, including a 21-gun salute, underscoring the significance of his visit. The national anthems of both countries were played as he was welcomed by his Eritrean counterpart, President Isaias Afwerki.

The agenda for the visit includes discussions on deepening economic ties, with a particular focus on Egyptian investments in Eritrea. However, the talks are expected to extend beyond economic partnerships to address the ongoing crises in the Horn of Africa, including the situation in Sudan and the broader implications for regional stability.

Both leaders are likely to engage in strategic dialogue concerning the recent tensions in the Red Sea and the Gaza Strip, where they have previously advocated for de-escalation and immediate ceasefire efforts.

This visit comes at a time when Egypt has been actively mediating regional conflicts, reflecting its role as a key player in African and Middle Eastern geopolitics. The discussions between El-Sisi and Afwerki are seen as crucial for coordinating positions on international issues affecting both nations.

No official statements from the meeting have been released yet, but sources indicate that joint press briefings are scheduled for later today, where more details on the outcomes of the talks might be shared.

This visit marks another chapter in the diplomatic engagements between Egypt and Eritrea, emphasizing the importance of unity and cooperative efforts in facing regional challenges.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.