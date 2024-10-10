Africa's Borders Continue to Stifle Its Future

The African Continental Free Trade area (AfCFTA) is one of the flagship projects of AU Agenda 2063. First approved by Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa in January, 2012, the agreement was signed on March 21, 2018, in Kigali along with the Free Movement Protocol by close to 50 African Union member states.

That said, the presence of variable geography versus spatial contiguity in the construction of an Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement adds a layer of complexity in a continent where visa regimes are so regimented and diverse.

An American passport holds the social license to travel across a hundred and seventy countries and almost the rest of Africa without a visa. Africans require visa to travel within Africa and the walls mount if they have to commune with the rest of the world outside Africa. Yet with slave trade, the African needed no visa to traverse far off lands under duress. Ironically when set free the African is handcuffed by a visa regime not only across the world but on his own continent.

This happens while the world seeks to move toward greater unity. Africa remains trapped by colonial-era borders that fracture the continent. To rise as a global powerhouse, Africa must dismantle these constraints and create a future where movement, trade, and innovation flow freely continentally. The time for change is not tomorrow, it is now. Africa's future depends on tearing down these bewildering imaginary and invisible walls.

The AfCFTA regime, commenced on January 1, 2021, as a bold initiative aimed at uniting a fragmented continent into a single market for goods and services.

Yet, colonial-era borders still pose significant logistical and regulatory challenges. As experts Acha Leke and Landry Signé observe, "While the AfCFTA is a critical step towards deeper economic integration, these outdated borders remain major obstacles."

The cost of moving goods across these borders remains exorbitantly high. A World Bank report highlights that the average cost to export a container from Africa is nearly double that of other regions, underscoring the economic chokeholds imposed by these historical boundaries.

Advocates for restrictive visa regimes argue that they are necessary for security, job protection, or managing immigration. However, these policies frequently backfire. Charles Kenny and Megan O'Donnell in Foreign Policy contend, "Restrictive policies often exacerbate problems by stunting economic growth and job creation." Instead of safeguarding economies, these measures can act as shackles, stifling the very dynamism needed to address the continent's challenges.

Rwanda offers a compelling counterexample. In 2018, Rwanda adopted a visa-on-arrival policy for all nationalities, signaling an openness to business, innovation, and collaboration. This policy was not merely a goodwill gesture; it was a strategic move to position Rwanda as a regional hub. The impact was immediate: tourism revenues surged by 17% in the first year, and Kigali quickly emerged as a vibrant center for international conferences and African entrepreneurs. Economist Paul Collier notes, "Rwanda's visa policy has made it a gateway for regional investment, showcasing the economic benefits of an open-border policy."

Of course, Rwanda's approach is not without its challenges. Managing increased migration flows and maintaining social cohesion are essential for long-term sustainability. Nevertheless, Rwanda's experience shows that the rewards of openness far outweigh the risks.

Setting the vehicle in motion - The Biashara Afrika

This vision of a unified Africa is already gaining momentum with Biashara Afrika 2024 (BA2024), the second edition of the AfCFTA Business Forum. Taking place in Kigali from October 9-11, and co-hosted by the Government of Rwanda, BA2024 is held under the patronage of President Paul Kagame. Themed "Dare to Invent the Future of the AfCFTA," the forum will provide a dynamic platform for continued dialogue between African public and private sectors, multinationals, and key stakeholders.

Rwanda, with its pioneering open-border policies, stands as a prime example of how embracing regional integration can spur economic growth. Hosting #BA2024 in Kigali is a symbolic choice, as Rwanda has already demonstrated the transformative impact of policies that prioritize openness and cooperation.

Certainly, there are valid concerns about security and managing migration flows. In regions facing significant threats or economic disparities, restrictive policies may seem necessary. However, a more balanced approach is essential. African nations must weigh the imperative for security against the substantial economic benefits of integration and openness.

The ongoing dialogue at Biashara Afrika 2024 illustrates a clear lesson: the future belongs to those who dare to dismantle walls, not erect them. If Africa is to unlock its full potential, it must start by reimagining its borders. In daring to change the status-quo, introducing the Biashara Afrika visa to be issued on arrival in AfCFTA countries would be a good starting point to hustle-free movement.

The writer is a Professor of Practice at the University of Johannesburg, a Research Associate at Oxford University, a board member of Institute for Economic Justice at Wits and a distinguished Alumni of the University of Ghana. He is the former Statistician-General of South Africa.