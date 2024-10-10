Africa: Central African Countries Strengthen Effective Response to Health Emergencies

press release

A year after the regional meeting held in Burundi in 2023, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) continues to advocate for and to review the progress made in the establishment and strengthening of National Public Health Institutes (NPHIs).

Africa CDC organized a regional meeting from 16 to 17 September 2024 for the directors of NPHIs and technical experts from the Ministries of Health of Central Africa to take stock of progress 12 months later.

Fully functional national public health institutes play a crucial role in the detection and rapid, effective response to health threats and emergencies. In line with its priorities outlined in the New Public Health Order for Africa and its 2023-2027 Strategic Plan, Africa CDC has made the creation and strengthening of national public health institutes a priority pillar to bolster health systems in Africa.

"For several years, Africa CDC has been providing expertise to member states for the establishment of national public health institutes, as part of strengthening the continent's health security and consolidating key public health assets," said Dr. Yam-madji Aliace Djitaingar, Director General of Health at the Chadian Ministry of Public Health. "To achieve this objective, technical and financial support has been provided to member states at various stages of NPHI development, helping to strengthen existing institutions."

During the Bujumbura meeting in July 2023, an action plan to accelerate the development of national public health institutes in Central Africa was adopted. Member states committed, among other things, to finalize legislative and legal frameworks for the institutionalization of NPHIs, develop annual plans to mobilize resources, and strengthen collaboration across sectors in line with a "One Health" approach. Africa CDC, for its part, committed to increasing advocacy with African Union Heads of State and Government, enhancing regional collaboration, and facilitating peer exchanges and experience sharing between institutions. Chad, São Tomé and Príncipe, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and the Central African Republic (CAR) have already benefited from these exchanges.

"Africa, and our region in particular, is facing numerous health challenges and an increase in public health events, as evidenced by the ongoing Mpox outbreak in 15 African countries, which Africa CDC declared a public health emergency of continental security on 13 August 2024. These recurring health crises on our continent demand that we accelerate our efforts," said Dr. Brice W. Bicaba, Director of the Central Africa Regional Coordinating Center of Africa CDC. "Effective national public health institutes act as scientific hubs to promote disease prevention and infectious disease surveillance to ensure the health security of our populations." In February 2018, Africa CDC held its first meeting of national public health institutes to promote collaboration, coordination, and exchanges between NPHIs and partner organizations. In Central Africa in 2018, only the Republic of Burundi had a national public health institute. By October 2023, thanks to Africa CDC's multifaceted support, the DRC and Chad established their NPHIs. Furthermore, two countries, Cameroon and the Central African Republic, are in the process of establishing their NPHIs.