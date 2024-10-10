Africa: Rwanda Launches Event-Based Surveillance Guidelines

press release

The Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) has introduced a new set of Event-Based Surveillance (EBS) guidelines designed to enhance the country's public health response amidst the ongoing mpox outbreak.

Rwanda adapted the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)'s revised EBS framework published in 2023. The guidelines were finalized, approved, and launched during a convening led by RBC at the Onomo Hotel from September 9 -12, 2024.

The initiative aims to improve Rwanda's ability to detect and respond to public health events, including mpox and other health emergencies.

"The launch of the EBS guidelines is a pivotal step in our fight against the mpox outbreak and represents a significant advancement in our commitment to safeguarding public health," said Adeline Kabeja, Director of Surveillance at the RBC. "This initiative will enhance our ability to detect and respond to health events, while also strengthening Rwanda's position as a leader in proactive health management and contributing to global health security," she said.

The guidelines focus on enhanced detection using the eCEBS, an indigenous system that will be upgraded to Imprunza system, and the Event Management System (EMS).

The EBS systems will integrate various methods to monitor health events. Community-Based Surveillance will gather information from local communities through Community Health Workers and LOOKOUTS. Facility Event-Based Surveillance will collect data from healthcare, veterinary facilities, and pharmacies, among other sources. Media-Based Surveillance will track news and social media for health reports. Hotlines will capture public health signals via dedicated phone lines. The guidelines also emphasize multisectoral One Health coordination and cross border collaboration in improving information exchange across sectors and borders respectively.

"These guidelines will be invaluable beyond the mpox outbreak as they establish a robust framework for rapid detection, assessment, and response to a wide range of health threats. By leveraging event-based surveillance methods, such as media monitoring, community reports, and hotline systems, we can enhance our preparedness and responsiveness for future outbreaks, ensuring a more resilient public health system," said Kabeja.

Partners, including Africa CDC, the World Health Organization (WHO), the East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSA-HC), and various non-governmental organizations have strongly endorsed Rwanda's initiative. Their support underscores the collaborative effort required to ensure the success of the EBS and to manage the mpox outbreak effectively.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Looking ahead, Africa CDC plans to continue providing technical support, expand training efforts, and strengthen collaboration with partners. "We shall continue to work with the RBC to ensure high-quality data management, including the integration of EBS with existing surveillance strategies, and investing in local training for long-term sustainability." Dr. Lenny Kamau Gitundu, National Coordinator, Rwanda, Africa CDC.

The WHO supports EBS by mobilizing funds, providing technical assistance, ensuring a One Health approach, and backing cross-border surveillance activities, said Dr. Lyndah Makayoto, WHO Rwanda. WHO also recommends integrating EBS with existing infrastructure to ensure its sustainability.". Key health officials from RBC, the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board, Rwanda Environment Management Authority, Water and Sanitation Corporation, Directorate - General of Immigration and Emigration, and international partners including Africa CDC, WHO, Johns Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics, International Organization for Migration, Food and Agriculture Organization, and ECSA-HC graced the ceremony. As Rwanda embarks on this new chapter in public health surveillance, the EBS guidelines are expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the nation's preparedness and response capabilities, contributing to a safer and healthier future for all Rwandans.