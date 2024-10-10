Africa: Ignore Facebook Video Advertising a Miracle Formula That Can Cure Chronic Kidney Disease

Ignore Facebook video advertising a miracle formula that can cure chronic kidney disease

IN SHORT: A Facebook post claims a "two-in-one active formula" can cure chronic kidney disease and reverse all kidney problems. But there is no cure for chronic kidney disease, and a kidney specialist warns people not to look for solutions on social media.

A Facebook post advertises a "two-in-one active kidney formula" that can "permanently" reverse all kidney problems.

Part of the post reads: "Revealed! The most guided secret product that celebrities are using to overcome kidney problem ... This has helped them to avoid expensive travelling because of kidney problem."

The woman speaking in the attached video says: "If you are tired of battling kidney problems, or the silent killer chronic kidney disease, or you are in your 40s, 50s, 60s or even your 70s and you are battling chronic kidney disease and its symptoms, this is the solution."

The post encourages users to order the formula via the link attached.

The video has been viewed over 22 million times, liked over 38,000 times and has over 7,800 comments.

Very similar posts making identical claims about a cure for kidney problems can be found here, here, here and here.

But can this cure be trusted? We checked.

Chronic kidney disease

The kidneys are two bean-shaped organs that help your body eliminate toxins, filter blood and remove waste through urine. When our kidneys are not working properly, waste products can build up in our bodies, causing illness and eventually, if untreated, death.

Chronic kidney disease is a long-term condition where the kidneys gradually stop working.

According to the US-based National Kidney Foundation, anyone can develop chronic kidney disease. Its causes include diabetes, high blood pressure and inflammation of the surrounding structures.

Once detected, specific treatment recommendations depend on the stage of the disease and underlying health conditions. The foundation advises patients to "talk with a healthcare professional about recommendations tailored to you".

There's no cure for chronic kidney disease, but treatment can help relieve the symptoms and stop it from getting worse. Treatment options include controlling your blood pressure, meeting your blood glucose goal if you have diabetes, making physical activity part of your routine and getting enough sleep.

For stage five of chronic kidney disease, dialysis may be necessary to replicate some kidney functions, or a kidney transplant could be required.

Red flags

We clicked on the link attached to the post, which took us to a website with more details about the "two-in-one active kidney formula". The website provided more information about kidney disease, symptoms and causes. It also included what appeared to be positive testimonials from people who had tried the remedy.

Perhaps in an attempt to convince users that the formula was safe, the website features the logo of Nigeria's National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control. The agency ensures the availability of quality and safe food, drugs, and other regulated products.

Herbal supplements can be dangerous

Africa Check contacted Dr Babaniji Omosule, a nephrologist at the Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust in the UK.

A nephrologist is a doctor who treats kidney disorders.

Omosule said there was no cure for chronic kidney disease.

"The internet is full of all sorts [of remedies] and that is why it is imperative for people to seek medical advice or treatment from qualified medical personnel."

He also said herbal supplements could cause kidney issues or worsen pre-existing kidney disease.