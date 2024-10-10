Zimbabwe: Steward Bank Unveils Innovative Omni Channel Banking Platform

Steward Bank, a pioneer and leader in digital banking, has launched a new and innovative Omni Channel platform, which is poised to transform the country's digital banking landscape.

The new application consolidates the bank's digital services, including its Online Banking platform, the Square App, and the USSD code *236#, into a unified, secure application, aimed at providing customers with a streamlined, convenient banking experience.

The platform, built on advanced encryption and security features, allows users to manage their finances across multiple channels using a single login credential.

This marks a significant step in Steward Bank's digital transformation strategy as the bank seeks to enhance customer experience and security in an increasingly digital world.

Steward Bank CEO Courage Mashavave expressed confidence in the platform's ability to meet the evolving needs of customers.

"With the rise in technological adoption and shifting customer preferences, there is a growing demand for a more accessible, personalised banking experience. Our Omni Channel platform delivers this by offering 'One App, One Pin,' allowing customers to access all services seamlessly," Mr Mashavave said.

"This is just the beginning, as we plan to roll out more innovative solutions and services throughout the year, ensuring a unique and differentiated service experience for our customers."

The platform's emphasis on convenience and security is a key differentiator. It integrates essential banking services such as account and card management, bill payments, and fund transfers into a user-friendly interface.

Whether accessing the app via smartphone, online banking, or USSD, customers benefit from the same level of top-tier security, reducing the risk of unauthorised access or data breaches.

By bringing together multiple banking functionalities into one platform, Steward Bank is also enhancing flexibility, allowing customers to choose their preferred method of interaction while ensuring a consistent user experience across all channels.

The integration is expected to raise the bar for digital banking in Zimbabwe, aligning with global trends toward omni channel banking solutions that prioritise customer-centricity.

In a financial environment where data security is paramount, the Omni Channel platform is built on state-of-the-art encryption and authentication technologies, ensuring customer data is protected.

Mr Mashavave emphasised that the platform reflects Steward Bank's commitment to delivering innovative, secure banking solutions that meet the needs of a modern, tech-savvy customer base.

As Zimbabwe's banking sector continues to evolve, Steward Bank's investment in digital transformation and customer-focused solutions positions the institution as a leader in innovation.

The launch of the Omni Channel platform signifies a milestone in its efforts to redefine banking in Zimbabwe, offering a seamless, secure, and efficient banking experience for its customers.

This development underscores Steward Bank's ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge financial solutions that drive convenience and security, while also supporting the broader national agenda of financial inclusion and digital empowerment.