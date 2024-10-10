Zimbabwe: Dairibord Has No Plans to Exit Zim

9 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Business Reporter

Dairibord Holdings says it remains strongly committed to its Zimbabwean origins and has no plans to divest from the country where it has invested heavily and has enjoyed a long history of success.

This follows recent untrue online media reports about the alleged closure of the group's operations in the country and inaccurate claims about plans to relocate to South Africa.

Group chief executive officer, Ms Mercy Ndoro, said in a statement: "The position is that Dairibord has a longstanding history of successfully exporting its heritage brands to South Africa and other regional markets, failing to meet demand.

"Resultantly, Dairibord has initiated strategies to optimise supply and distribution channels in South Africa."

According to the press statement, the company is investing in capacity building to bolster its growth objectives and these investments reflect Dairibord's confidence in its future and its unwavering dedication to serving both local and regional markets.

She said that the group aimed to implement this model in neighbouring markets like Zambia, Botswana and Mozambique as the strategy was expected to enhance the company's ability to generate foreign currency, benefiting both the company and the broader economy of the country.

Ms Ndoro noted that the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) placed significant emphasis on the need for regional positioning as a strategic priority.

Dairibord is the largest milk processing company in Zimbabwe, collaborating with both small and large-scale farmers to increase raw milk production as part of the nation's import substitution strategy.

The company processes approximately 40 percent of the raw milk produced in the country.

Operating from four facilities located in Chitungwiza, Chipinge, Harare Simon Mazorodze and Harare Rekayi Tangwena, Dairibord Holdings manufactures a diverse range of products.

Listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), the company is committed to serving the interests of its shareholders, who are primarily Zimbabweans.

The company remains dedicated to providing nutritious milk, food, and beverage products, with its Zimbabwean operations serving as the foundation for its expansion efforts.

