Zimbabwe: October 25 Brings Focus On Evil Sanctions

Ahead of the SADC Anti-Sanctions Day on October 25, political analysts have called for the urgent removal of illegal economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by some Western countries since the punitive financial measures have hampered the country's development efforts.

Since the imposition of the illegal sanctions over 20 years ago, Zimbabwe's economy has lost over US$40 billion in potential revenue and development assistance from multilateral lending institutions.

The actual cost of the socio-economic devastation and infrastructural decomposition that was directly and indirectly caused by the illegal sanctions imposed against Zimbabwe by some Western countries at the turn of the millennium is yet to be quantified.

Lawyer Advocate Obert Gutu said sanctions had decimated Zimbabwe's formal economy over the past two decades so the importance and significance of the SADC Anti-Sanctions Day could not be overemphasised as the neighbours weigh in, supporting Zimbabwe and pointing out the collateral damage to their own economies.

"To this very day, these illegal and punitive sanctions are making Zimbabwe's economy scream. Access to credit facilities to undertake infrastructural projects by the Government is very difficult and costly because of these sanctions.

"Even the private sector is finding it very difficult and expensive to access credit facilities for the purposes of rebooting and modernising their industrial infrastructure," said Advocate Gutu. So the cost of doing business in Zimbabwe is very high compared to other countries within the SADC region.

"My expectations are clear, these illegal and punitive sanctions should be lifted in their entirety. Sanctions remain an albatross suffocating Zimbabwe's socio-economic regeneration. The United States Congress should take immediate steps to repeal sanction laws on Zimbabwe. Local commercial banks are finding it very difficult and expensive to build and sustain corresponding banking facilities with major banks in the West.

"The sanctions are like a slow poison suffocating Zimbabwe's national socio-economic growth and advancement," said Advocate Gutu.

The formal business sector could not grow properly because of sanctions. "Little wonder, therefore, that Zimbabwe's economy has now largely informalised," he said.

Another political analyst and researcher Mr Tongai Dana weighed in saying this year's commemorations were especially significant, not only because of Zimbabwe's leadership role in the regional body but also because the SADC Summit, chaired by President Mnangagwa, saw an unprecedented attendance of Heads of State, signalling stronger regional unity.

In terms of expectations, he said, Zimbabweans could anticipate a reinforced call for the removal of sanctions from both SADC member states and possibly beyond. Under President Mnangagwa's leadership SADC's position on sanctions was likely to be more assertive, potentially leading to a broader diplomatic push on the international stage.

"The increased solidarity from regional leaders shows that the sanctions issue is not just Zimbabwe's concern but a matter of regional stability and economic development," said Mr Dana.

The day served as an opportunity to rally behind the call for the lifting of sanctions and to continue advocating their economic, social, and political rights.

"It also offers a moment to reflect on how the country can further engage with both regional allies and the broader international community to find solutions that stimulate national development despite the current sanctions.

"With Zimbabwe now at the helm of SADC, the Government's strategy might also involve deeper regional integration and economic partnerships within Africa to mitigate the effects of sanctions.

"Therefore, Zimbabweans should look forward to an increased focus on regional economic cooperation and stronger diplomatic ties, which may open new avenues for economic recovery and growth,".

The declaration of October 25 by SADC as Anti-Sanctions Day was a product of President Mnangagwa's engagement and re-engagement policy.

"This unlawful American law's false claims of Zimbabwe's human rights crisis, good governance poverty and democracy deficits embarrassingly stand challenged by the reforms the Second Republic has invested in structures of statecraft."

"A gamut of constitutional commissions are in place to protect human liberties, fight corruption, govern elections, promote fair labour relations, and accelerate national peace and reconciliation.

"With a wide range of policy reforms in our politics and socio-economic stratum, the makers of the illegal sanctions misrepresented the reason for their imposition. It is increasingly apparent that Zimbabwe is being merely punished for the land reform. Beyond that, the illegal sanctions are the backbone of the regime change agenda in Zimbabwe. This explains the excesses of propaganda funding to discredit our electoral processes".

Another political analyst, Mr Shadreck Mashayamombe, said when Zimbabweans took to the streets to condemn the economic haemorrhaging effects of sanctions on October 25, the world would be reminded that the citizens' sovereign dignity must be upheld within the comity of nations.

"SADC's anti-sanctions affirmative position, to be commemorated on October 25, registers the extent to which the region abhors the dehumanising effects of the illegal sanctions and the unbearable living conditions they have created for our people," he said.

The day, he said compelled the imperialists' conscience to rethink its anti-land reform and vengeful regime-change politics and at the same time, calls on patriotic Zimbabweans to use all media platforms to condemn sanctions and the menace they have imposed on the economy.

Zanu PF Secretary for War Veterans Cde Douglas Mahiya said the day emerged as a poignant beacon, ushering in a period of deep reflection, fervent advocacy and a resounding plea to global leaders and international bodies to reassess their stance.

Beyond the specific context of Zimbabwe, he said, this event unveilled a broader narrative.

"It paints a vivid picture of the myriad ways economic sanctions, often introduced under the banner of diplomatic pressure, invariably end up harming the very citizens they are purportedly designed to protect."

Across Zimbabwe, Cde Mahiya said countless innocent lives bore the brunt of these restrictive measures, their hopes and aspirations stymied by decisions made in distant capitals.

Established as an annual event in 2019, following a unanimous decision by the leaders of the SADC nations, the Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Day had evolved into much more than a mere date on the calendar.

"Far from being a ceremonial observance, it stands as a powerful testament to the resolve of the nations within the SADC. It serves as an annual rallying cry, highlighting the adverse impacts of the sanctions that Zimbabwe, as a nation, has had to endure," said Cde Mahiya.