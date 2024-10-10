Zimbabwe: King Peter Rues Fans' Absence

Legendary Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu feels it would have been ideal for thousands of Zimbabweans in South Africa to create a positive ambience at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg tomorrow afternoon where Zimbabwe and Namibia square for the first leg of their Nations Cup Group J qualifiers.

The match kick-offs at 3pm.

Without approved stadiums to host international games Zimbabwe and Namibia will take turns to host each other for the crucial back-to-back fixture at the same venue with the Brave Warriors first welcoming Michael Ness' men tomorrow.

While there are no health protocols to follow, Namibia have decided to have the game played behind closed doors citing lack of sufficient funds to pay for corresponding logistics.

However, the second-leg tie which Zimbabwe will host on Monday next week will be open to fans.

And amid the shock that Namibia's decision has garnered in Zimbabwe and amongst thousands of Zimbabweans living in South Africa, one of the country's finest footballers, Ndlovu is regretting the move. Ndlovu, who is a team manager at South African Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns yesterday took time to interact with the Warriors courtesy of one of their major partners in the neighbouring country -- Zororo-Phumulani -- for whom he is a brand ambassador.

"It's (a matter of) mixed feelings I think . . . you know as a player, some advantages and disadvantages come with playing in a stadium with fans.

"But certainly, when you are on the field of play, you want to perform well and that means you need supporters to cheer you on," Ndlovu said.

"Players are used to playing with fans in the stadium you know and such a situation, the players always perform better.

"But again, some will prefer that there are no fans because they won't be doing very well but there is nothing you can do.

"I think as a player, think professionally and always want to have your fans whether you have a good game or not," said Ndlovu.

"I will prefer where there are fans because they can witness a good goal, they can witness a good performance, witness a good team, you know, performing."

Ndlovu said the corporate world should be seen supporting the national teams like what Zororo-Phumulani are doing.

The funeral services company has committed to a branded bus for the duration of the team's stay in South Africa on top of providing other logistical support.

"I think wherever a national team goes or performs, it's always good to have corporate support. I would say what Zororo-Phumulani is doing, not only for the national team but the things they do are very important," added Ndlovu.

"We urge all the corporate sponsors, you know, to also support the national team. It feels great and makes things easy, you know, as a player to have massive support. I think the team's performance is already at 75 percent you know. All that's left is to put the ball into the goal, that's the 25 percent.

"I think when I was also a player, we didn't have so much support like now."

Zimbabwe have two points from their opening Group J fixtures which they drew against Kenya and Cameroon last month while Namibia have no points after losing both their opening fixtures.

Kenya and Cameroon will battle it out in the back-to-back ties of their own.

They are both on four points and that gives Zimbabwe total control of their own destiny especially if they win both their ties against Namibia.