Zimbabwe: Seth Rukato Off to Italy

Seth Rukato and his father, Tinashe, left for Italy yesterday to start an intensive two weeks of practice and competition at the famous South Garda Karting Circuit in Lonato.

This week, 11-year-old Seth will be busy testing and practicing in preparation for the ROK Cup World Super-final where he will line up on the grid representing Zimbabwe at this prestigious event, which kicks off on October 15 and will run until October 19.

He will be joined by well-known karting champion Zac Dufty, who flies in from the UK as Seth's mechanic, coach, and mentor.

The 2024 edition of the finals will once again bring together more than 400 drivers to compete for international honours.

In what is ranked among the most important international karting competitions of the year, the event is the culmination of more than 35 ROK-branded national series or championships held throughout the world.

In the Mini ROK category, Kart Sport Club member Seth is currently ranked number one in Zimbabwe, having won the 2024 Motorsport Zimbabwe Rok Cup Championship.

As well as a stunning trophy and US$300 prize money, sponsored by ROK Cup Zimbabwe, Seth also won an entry to race in the ROK Cup World Super-final.

Seth first stepped into a kart just 30 months ago at Pole Position Karts rental track in Eastlea, Harare. He so enjoyed the experience that he started coaching under Zac Dufty.

Within months, he had started racing with his kart and after finishing third in the 2023 ROK Cup Zimbabwe championship, Seth set his sights on the 2024 title.

The 2024 ROK Cup Zimbabwe series started in March at ROK's home track at the new National Sports Stadium kart track and saw a total of six race meetings being hotly contested between competitors in the class.

With Dufty heading off to work in the UK, Calvin Mukondiona took up the mantle of coach and Seth's driving continued to improve in both speed and style.

He took part in training both before the season opened and between races, sometimes three or four times a week, and worked hard balancing school work, practice, and race-days.

Racing between Seth and fellow competitor Yaseen Savania was close for the whole season. Eventually, Seth had 510 points, winning 10 of the 18 races, and Yaseen 493. For good measure, Seth also set a new Mini Rok lap record at the Pole Position Kart track with a time of 44.909 seconds around the 820m circuit.

For Seth, the hard work had paid off.

"Winning the title was a dream come true. I had to work hard and I put in lots of practice. I'm so thankful for the support from my Mum and Dad," said an elated Seth.

Rok Cup Zimbabwe promoter, Kevin Dufty said, "Our dream for our new karting centre was to provide the ROK Zimbabwe series with a secure future that allows us to develop a world-class karting venue.

"This in turn allows us to continue our commitment to nurture future kart champions and further their karting dreams by giving them support any way we can." Dufty added, "To this end, we are very excited that Seth will compete as a member of the famous CRG Holland team took current Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen to several international kart championship wins."

Seth becomes only the third Zimbabwean following TK Mapiro (2023) and Zac Dufty (2013 and 2014) to compete in the amazing ROK Cup World Superfinal event.

He is set to have the experience of a lifetime.

Karting is an exciting sport that can be enjoyed at a social level with rental karts, as a hobby by taking part in the Pole Position Endurance kart events, or into Kart Sport Club and Rok Cup racing here in Harare at their National Sports Stadium kart track.