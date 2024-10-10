Zimbabwe: African Youths Lead Discourse On Future of Multilateralism At UN

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Ms Amina Mohammed and African Union chairperson's special envoy on youth, Ms Chido Mpemba, alongside UN partners and BBC Africa, convened an important Africa Town Hall meeting, marking the official close of the United Nations High-Level Week.

The event, titled "Leading Africa into the future", brought together several young African leaders to spotlight the continent's pressing challenges and propose transformative solutions for growth, sustainability and global governance.

Under Ms Mpemba's leadership, the youth town hall served as a unique platform, elevating the voices of African youth on key issues such as climate change, migration, human rights and peace and security.

With a strong focus on driving Africa's agenda on the global stage, the gathering was a milestone in youth engagement within multilateral spaces, especially following the UN Summit of the Future.

Supported by the UN Foundation and Global Challenges Foundation, Ms Mpemba launched "The Panel of the Future", an initiative aimed at revolutionising multilateralism by making it more inclusive and responsive to the needs of Africa's young and dynamic population.

The commitment underlines Africa's pivotal role in shaping the future of global governance.

Premiering on BBC TV Focus on Africa, the Africa Town Hall illuminated the critical role of young Africans in charting the continent's future trajectory.

The discussions centred on the continent's burgeoning youth population and its potential to redefine multilateralism, especially in the context of the Pact for the Future resolution.

Key proposals from the Youth Town Hall included strengthening global cooperation, climate action, and youth leadership. Ms Mpemba said they are demanding a multilateral system that recognises youths as key drivers of Africa's future.

"Through cross-sectoral collaboration and strategic partnerships, particularly with the private sector, we must harness the demographic dividend to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for all Africans," she said.

"With just six years left to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals, we need to not only assess our progress but anticipate what will follow as Africa becomes home to the world's largest youth population by 2040."

UN Deputy Secretary-General, Ms Amina Mohammed said there is need to create spaces for young Africans to lead, innovate and drive the continent's development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe International Organisations Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Africa's solutions must come from within," she said.

The discussions underscored the importance of peace and security, education and technological innovation in shaping the continent's future.

Of particular note was the AU youth envoy's announcement of a new Artificial Intelligence course in collaboration with Google, to equip African youths with cutting-edge skills. In addition, a policy brief on AI and Youth Sustainability in Africa was launched, with support from key partners such as the Afreximbank and the UN Global Compact.

In a series of high-level engagements, Ms Mpemba also joined a working luncheon with African First Ladies from Nigeria, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Gambia, and later with the First Lady of Türkiye, to explore future partnerships aimed at bolstering youth empowerment and development across Africa.

In addition, she participated in the African women leaders network convening at the UN headquarters alongside former Liberia president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former South Africa vice president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Zimbabwean-born UN Women executive leader, Dr Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda.

The engagements brought together critical stakeholders to collaborate on the continent's most urgent challenges.