Zimbabwe: 'Wheat Harvesting to Be Completed Before New Season'

The Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) is confident it will complete winter wheat harvesting before the onset of the 2024/25 season despite falling behind other stakeholders in reaping the cereal.

In a recent interview, ARDA board chairman Mr Irvine Craig revealed that harvesting operations were now underway in the authority's various estates attributing this development to a decrease in moisture content in the wheat.

Winter wheat harvesting typically begins when the wheat reaches the ideal moisture content of 12, 5 to 14 percent that allows safe storage and quality retention.

"Our teams are actively engaged in the fields, working diligently to ensure that the wheat is harvested efficiently," said Mr Craig.

Harvesting at the ideal time is crucial to minimise quantitative yield losses while timely harvesting also ensures that grains reach their maximum potential in terms of weight and quality.

"As we move forward, it's essential to maintain momentum and focus on optimising our resources and labour to ensure that we meet our overall harvesting goals," said Mr Craig.

To expedite the harvesting process, the organisation has successfully connected its growers with combine harvester providers to enhance efficiency and minimise the risk of crop losses due to harvesting delays.

"We are currently implementing a staggered harvesting approach based on planting dates to ensure that the earliest planted crop is harvested first," said Mr Craig.

ARDA has planted over 50 percent of this year's wheat hectarage. Harvesting of the early planted crop has since started in earnest elsewhere across the country. The country is targeting a bumper yield of 600 000 tonnes.

Statistics from the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) indicate that ARDA estates, irrigation schemes and joint ventures contributed to 51 percent of the total wheat planted.

ARDA has establishments with a cumulative figure of 1 047 growers contributing 60 405 hectares of the net figure of 119 594.

As approved by Cabinet in 2023, ARDA was appointed as the national food and feed security agent, with an initial goal of producing 300 000 tonnes of winter cereals from 60 000 hectares of irrigable land.

"Given the volumes of the anticipated output, timely harvesting is important as completing this task within set deadlines will allow farmers to make necessary preparations for planting summer crops," said Mr Craig.

Meanwhile, as the country looks to offset the food shortages emanating from the El Nino that characterised the 2023/24 summer season, a decent winter wheat harvest represents a pivotal moment in the drive towards enhanced food security for the country.

The Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) has since indicated that 11 666 hectares have been harvested yielding 56 000 tonnes.

On the one hand, Government has installed 108 dryers at selected Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots across the country to enhance post-harvest management of grain by providing farmers with the necessary tools for effectively reducing moisture content in crops.

"A successful harvest is a key element in shaping food supply chains that affect everything from pricing and availability to economic stability," added Mr Craig.