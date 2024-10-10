South Africa: After the Bell - Minister Mantashe Guilty of Inhaling His Hallucinogenic Fumes At the Oil and Gas Conference

9 October 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tim Cohen

Here's a tricky question: Do politicians have a greater propensity to live in fantasy worlds than everybody else in society? And, if so, what drives them there?

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min I suspect they do but, honestly, I have no proof, outside of just listening to some of the more unhinged politicians among us, of which we seem to have a global oversupply at the moment.

Often reading about something a politician did or said, I can't help wondering whether he or she actually said it (in this age of misinformation). Were the politician's words twisted somehow? Did the reporting fairly represent what the politician actually meant in the context they were uttered? Or is trust and truth fraying with the advent of social media and more advocacy journalism as so many people believe?

I had one of these moments this week reading reports on what the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, said at the Investing in African Energy Conference currently taking place in Cape Town. If you look closely, there is a case to be made that he was badly misinterpreted on one topic but, on another, there is a case to be made that we should be told what he had been smoking.

First, where he was probably misinterpreted: Mantashe - never one to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.