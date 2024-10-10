Angola: Head of State At Cardinal Do Nascimento Funeral

8 October 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço participated Tuesday, in Luanda, in the funeral ceremony of Cardinal Alexandre do Nascimento, which anticipates his burial.

At the Sagrada Família Church, in Luanda, the Head of State, accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, attended the religious rite of the funeral.

The aforementioned mass serves to bring everyone together "to enjoy the fruits of the liturgy that provides spiritual help for the deceased, consolation and hope for those who mourn death".

The Archbishop of Luanda, Dom Filomeno Vieira Dias presided the tribute that was also witnessed by the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, the National Assembly (parliament) Speaker, Carolina Cerqueira, among other individuals, as well as hundreds of Catholic faithful.

The wake of Don Alexandre do Nascimento, who died on September 28th, at the age of 99, victim of illness, has been taking place since Sunday in the Sagrada Família parish, in Luanda.

The urn containing the cardinal's remains is on display in this church, until Tuesday, Oct 8th, which will be followed by his burial in the Archdiocese of Luanda, later today.

Book of Condolences

President João Lourenço wrote on Monday, in the book of condolences, for the death of Cardinal Dom Alexandre, that Angola lost one of its most notable sons.

"I share the certainty that the deeds of the servant of the Church and the Nation, who now leaves us, will be perpetuated throughout generations, as confirmation of the greatness of his journey and the nobility of the general cause that he defended throughout his life, that of spread good", he wrote.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.