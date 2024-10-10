Angola: Defense Ministry Congratulates Armed Forces On Anniversary

Luanda — The Ministry of National Defense and Veterans of the Homeland (MINDENVP) saluted, on Wednesday, October 9th, the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) for their 33rd anniversary, marked today.

A note from the institution states that the commemoration of this anniversary occurs at a time when the FAA, aware of their constitutional responsibilities, despite economic and financial constraints, continue to focus on the restructuring process.

Likewise, it also highlights that this engagement extends to the process of resizing and re-equipping for the technical and technological modernization of its resources.

At the same time, it undercores the levels of combative, operational and educational-patriotic readiness of troops engaged in missions to support national development, regional and international cooperation.

In regard to missions, he explained, the FAA have demonstrated intervention capacity as an agent of foreign policy and military diplomacy in the forums in which they are sent to represent the Angolan State.

"33 years after their creation, the Angolan Armed Forces are today an institution of which we are extremely proud of their achievements and protagonists", he says.

Thge note also mentions the fact that the FAA were the result of the creation of the single, non-partisan National Army and guardian of the achievements of the Angolan people and the democratic State and rule of law.

In this sense, on the note it is urged that the military personnel of all units, bodies and establishments to continue defending the prestige and recognition achieved in the country and beyond borders, striving towards constantly surpassing the current levels of their structural organization and performance".