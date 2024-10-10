Angola: Diamond Conference Should Attract Investment to Other Sectors - Economist

Saurimo — Economist Jorge Guedes defended on Wednesday, in Saurimo, that the Lunda-Sul government should see the 2nd International Diamond Conference as an opportunity to attract investments for productive sectors, such as agriculture and commerce, taking advantage of the presence of the G7.

Speaking to ANGOP regarding the event to take place on October 24 and 25 at Saurimo's Diamond Development Center, the economist highlighted the importance of the economic potential and the "good" environment to be displayed for "big" companies to feel attracted to invest in the province.

He highlighted that the economic future of the Lunda-Sul province passes through the sectors of agriculture, commerce, tourism and hotels, since the region has potential that, if well explored, can generate wealth, jobs and revenue for the State, through tax taxes.

According to Jorge Guedes, the presence of the group of the seven most developed and industrialized countries in the world, G7 (Canada, United States of America, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany and Japan), should be well used for future cooperation in the economic and scientific field.

The conference aims, fundamentally, to showcase the potential of the diamond subsector and present to potential investors the favorable business environment that the country is experiencing, with emphasis on legislation and the reduction of bureaucracy in licensing processes.

The event will have a scientific nature, through lectures that will be led by researchers and technicians from large global companies in this sector.

During two days, topics such as the Kimberley process, certification system, geological mining research, diamond exploration in Angola, cutting, technological innovation, logistics in industry and the semi-industrial sector will be covered.

The 2nd Angola International Diamond Conference comes three years after the first event of its kind took place, in October 2021, in the same location.