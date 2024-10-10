Southern Africa: Angola to Have Strategic Cancer Control Plan

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Public Health, Carlos Pinto de Sousa, announced on Wednesday that a strategic plan for cancer control will be approved soon, as part of the Ministry of Health's efforts to strengthen prevention and treatment of this disease.

Carlos de Sousa made the statement at the "Pink October" journey run by the Women against Breast Cancer Foundation taking place in the country until October 31 under the motto "stay informed and act to prevent".

According to the secretary, the focus of the project is on primary health care, namely early diagnosis, screening and treatment, in addition to other components, adding that it includes raising awareness among the population regarding the disease.

"The population often does not seek out our health units to make a diagnosis, only going to the hospital at an advanced stage of the disease, without having anything more to do", Sousa said.

The Women against Breast Cancer Foundation has brought together representatives from civil society organizations to talk about preventing and demystifying the disease.

Data from the aforementioned foundation indicate that of the 1995 screenings carried out this year, four were confirmed cases that ended in death.

Regarding the initiative, the general secretary of the Angolan Women's Organization (OMA), Joana Tomás, defended the holding of awareness-raising actions about the disease.

"I am concerned about the lack of information about breast cancer in the communities. Information must arrive with greater intensity to avoid numerous cases of death being recorded", the politician said.

Carlos Pinto de Sousa praised the efforts the Women against Cancer Foundation has carried out to protect the population from this disease.