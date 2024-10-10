Angola: 1.º De Agosto Begin Title Revalidation Against ASFS

Luanda — The 1.º de Agosto team begin the defense of the African Champion Clubs' Cup trophy in women's handball against ASFS from Tunisia, at 5 pm on Thursday (Oct 10), in a match for the 1st round, of Group A, in Laayoune, Morocco.

The team, led by José Terça "Chuma", will face Abidjan from Côte d'Ivoire on the 12th, for the 2nd round, and in the 3rd and final round of the Group stage, on the 14th, they play FAP from Cameroon.

1º de Agosto seeks to fight for the title won in 2023, in Congo Brazzaville, in the final against Petro de Luanda, with a 28-26 victory.

As for the other Angolan "ambassador" at the event, Petro de Luanda, will face the Peacocks of Nigeria, at 5 pm on Friday (Oct 11), in a game of the 1st round of Group C.

Petro de Luanda's squad, under the technical leadership of Luís Chaves, will play again on the 13th against US Nouasser from Morocco for the 2nd round, while on the 14th the 3rd round of the group stage ends with André Nziko from Cameroon.

Petro de Luanda's coach team is looking for his first continental achievement after the Vivaldo Eduardo "era".

Al Ahly from Egypt, AS Otohô from Congo Brazzaville and Flowers from Benin are members of serie B.

Petro de Luanda are the most titled club in Africa, with 19 victories, against eight (8) of the 1º de Agosto.

The two Angolan representatives are on their way to the event stage.