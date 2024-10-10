Angola: Actress Helena Palma Augusto Dies

9 October 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan actress Helena Palma Augusto passed away, in the early hours of Wednesday, in Luanda, victim of a cardiac arrest.

Helena Augusto was director of the theater group Moral Viva, known in cultural circles as the "Mother of Replay",a role she had played.

According to Artur Pop, a member of the group, the actress was hypertensive and had a crisis at home that resulted in her death.

"I met her in 2006 at the group Moral Viva, where she was a director and theater teacher. He was the first person to give me the strength to do a casting, something I didn't like. We lost a great mother", the actor said.

The actress performed for more than 30 years and has worked on several projects linked to Angolan culture, such as theater, soap operas and series, having become famous in the series "Família do Replay".

Born on November 1, 1975, in Luanda, Helena Augusto was a widow, leaving four children and six grandchildren.

The actress entered the world of arts through a friend, starting with dancing. In 1990, she was invited to join the Oásis da Angohotel Theater Group, which later became Oásis da Base Aérea de Luanda.

In 1997, she was invited to found the Moral Viva Theater Group, located in the Parish of São Pedro Póstolo, located in the Prenda neighborhood (Luanda), where she worked as artistic director.

Throughout her career, the actress participated in several Angolan television series and soap operas.

