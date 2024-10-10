Angola: Huambo May Miss International Karting Competition

Huambo — The central Huambo province may be left out of the international karting competition to be held in November in the neighboring Republic of Namibia, due to a lack of sponsors, ANGOP learned on Wednesday.

According to the head of Huambo Motor Sports Association, Armando da Costa Guedes, the province plans to be represented with three drivers in this qualifying event for the African and World Karting Championships, both scheduled for 2025.

Armando Guedes, who was coy on the funds needed to take the drivers to Namibia, said the association has appealed to provincial government, businesspeople and partners, but to no avail.

He recalled that Huambo province has missed the sport's international event since 2018, due to the lack of sponsors.

Armando da Costa Guedes lamented the fact that Huambo drivers were also left out of the Huambo Cidade Vida motorsport and motorcycling Trophy held in September.

Armando da Costa Guedes said the association controls around 50 riders, ranging from 600 CC motorcycles, DTS, FZ, karting and rallies.