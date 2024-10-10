Angola: Huambo May Miss International Karting Competition

9 October 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — The central Huambo province may be left out of the international karting competition to be held in November in the neighboring Republic of Namibia, due to a lack of sponsors, ANGOP learned on Wednesday.

According to the head of Huambo Motor Sports Association, Armando da Costa Guedes, the province plans to be represented with three drivers in this qualifying event for the African and World Karting Championships, both scheduled for 2025.

Armando Guedes, who was coy on the funds needed to take the drivers to Namibia, said the association has appealed to provincial government, businesspeople and partners, but to no avail.

He recalled that Huambo province has missed the sport's international event since 2018, due to the lack of sponsors.

Armando da Costa Guedes lamented the fact that Huambo drivers were also left out of the Huambo Cidade Vida motorsport and motorcycling Trophy held in September.

Armando da Costa Guedes said the association controls around 50 riders, ranging from 600 CC motorcycles, DTS, FZ, karting and rallies.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.