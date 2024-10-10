Namibia: Geingob Cup Teams Geared Up

Teams participating in the tenth and final edition of the Dr Hage Geingob Cup received their playing gear in Windhoek on Wednesday.

The concluding event takes place on 19 October, and is in memory of former president Hage Geingob and his commitment to harnessing the power of sport to bring a nation together.

Co-sponsor Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) recounted the impact the event has made since its inception a decade ago.

The organisers are planning to make the finale a grand occasion, with the main attraction being the rematch between crowd pullers Eeshoke Chula Chula and premier league champions African Stars.

Before that, Ongos Ladies will play Girls & Goals in the women's football match, which will be preceded by an exhibition match between the MTC ⁠Celebrity Omake Team and Danger Point Celebrity Team.

"The Dr Hage Geingob Cup is, for some of us, a painful and sad reality that's coming to an end, because it has given us so much joy. It has brought together the epitome of football. We have seen it through the highs and lows of Namibian football," says MTC corporate affairs manager John Ekongo.

Proceeds of the event will be handed over to the Geingob family.

"We have celebrated great achievement through that, but more so, it is the impact that the cup has had on Namibian society.

"The reference of the late president, Hage Geingob, who was not only a patron of football in Namibia, but generally a sport lover.

"The message that is always toned with football was about inclusivity and together we can achieve more," Ekongo says.

Bronwyn Moody from Bank Windhoek echoes Ekongo's remarks while encouraging the public to come and revel in the entertainment on offer.

"It truly is a bittersweet moment for us to say that this is our final edition of the Dr Hage Geingob Cup. Let us make sure that we encourage the public to come in numbers and support the tenth and final edition of the Dr Hage Geingob Cup. Let's fill up the stadium again," says Moody.

"We are honoured to have been an enabler in supporting the organising teams and making sure that the legacy of our president lives on. On behalf of our fellow partners, we really look forward to having you all here," she says.

Musicians Dj Vuyo, Dj Shoza, Tate Buti, Latoya Stella, Sunny Boy, Erro and Reeziana will add to the entertainment at the occasion.

Organising committee chief Amos Shiyuka says the event makes use of artistes from home and not abroad because they want to reinvest in the local talent.

"We need to celebrate on our own," Shiyuka says.

"We can draw crowds with our own teams. We can draw crowds with our own artistes. And I hope that message goes across the industry and to all other corporations having events."