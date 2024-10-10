Namibia: Overnight Millionaire - Man Wins N$7 Million in Sports Betting With N$16

... says those who have been supporting him will get piece of the pie

A man (30) from Windhoek woke up N$7 million richer after waging N$16 on the Soccer 13 pool with a sport betting outlet earlier this week.

JSB Sports Betting manager Jevon Wilson confirms that the winner placed the winning bet at one of their branches in Windhoek.

"The client only started playing towards the end of last year and he found himself lucky," he says.

The man, who owns a small business, has chosen to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

He says his initial reaction to the life-changing win was of mixed emotions.

"Those around me who supported me during difficult times will also get a taste of the pie," he told The Namibian yesterday.

"On one hand, I was shocked, on the other hand, I was like, this is a moment, a testing moment for me.

So, at the end of the day, I just kept my cool, and the first thing I did, of course, was to thank God. I sat down, knelt, put up a prayer," he said.

However, it wasn't until the next morning, when he checked his bank balance, that the reality of his win set in.

"I woke up quite early, kept myself busy, and just refreshed to see the updates on the payout. When I saw it, I was in disbelief," he said.

Despite the unexpected windfall, the lucky man says he plans to stay grounded.

As a self-employed individual with university qualifications, he intends to reinvest most of his winnings into his small business ventures and make low-risk investments for the future.

When asked about his future in betting, he described himself as a responsible gambler who takes a calculated approach.

"I've always been a low-risk gambler. Even with this ticket, I spent about N$150 on various tickets, but the winning one was just N$16. I gamble responsibly and look at where I have a high chance of winning."

He expressed gratitude to JSB Sports Betting for their transparency throughout the process.

"I appreciate the transparency and guidance from JSB, especially from Wilson, who presented some ideas on financial management which I will definitely use to handle my finances wisely," he said.

Wilson says the financial advice and consultancy offered to the client was free.

"It is free of charge and at no cost from our side as a company. Just to educate him a bit more. He seems like he knows some people also that can provide him with some financial intelligence and advice.

"We are going to take care of him post-winnings and we will also make sure that mentally he is prepared for when he has received the funds," he says.

Wilson notes that smaller payouts of N$5 000 are done immediately at the company's retail outlets.

"From our side, we always push for responsible gambling. We always have measures in place where clients can self-exclude their accounts, where they can take breaks, where they can limit their deposits as well," he says.

In November 2022, The Namibian reported on the Liverpool supporter who won N$3.4 million using his last N$4 to fill in a Soccer 13 form betting against his team during its premier league match against Leeds United.