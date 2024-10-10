Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Calls for Ethical Use of Ai in Media

Vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has urged the media industry to embrace technological advancements while maintaining ethical standards, accuracy and credibility in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

She said this in her keynote address during the opening of the eighth edition of the Southern Africa Broadcasting Association (Saba) Broadcast and Digital Media Convention Africa 2024 at Swakopmund yesterday.

Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasised the transformative potential of AI in broadcasting, but stressed the importance of ensuring that this new technology serves the public good without compromising journalistic principles.

"As practitioners in the media, you must remain steadfast in your commitment to uphold the integrity of your reporting," she said.

"Use AI to enhance, not erode, trust. It is your duty to ensure technology serves as a tool for progress, not disruption."

She also addressed concerns about AI's limitations, warning that its inherent biases and errors could potentially misinform the public if not properly managed.

"Our role is to ensure that human intervention remains in place, ensuring everything is put in proper perspective."

Nandi-Ndaitwah said she is not opposed to technological advancements, but raised concerns about the rapid deployment of AI without proper safeguards.

She highlighted the broader implications for Africa's development, advocating that the continent should not only be consumers of global innovation, but also contributors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She called on African nations to harness digital transformation for the betterment of their societies.

"Africa must contribute to the world's innovation heritage. If we continue only to consume innovations, we will not develop our continent. We must use the skills and technology we acquire to move forward."

She emphasised the importance of extending digital connectivity to rural areas and schools to further the government's commitment to digital transformation.

"We are laying the foundation for a future where technological advancements improve lives," she said.

Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) director general and Saba president Stanley Similo emphasised the critical role public broadcasters play in supporting government communications during crises.

"For the next two-and-a-half days, our emphasis will be on understanding what AI is all about. We know that the application of AI can either be for negativity or positivity."

Similo encouraged attendees to use the convention as a platform for dialogue and innovation, and expressed optimism about the potential for partnerships and advancements in broadcasting and content publishing within the AI-infused digital ecosystem.