Namibia: Delays in Drought Relief Impact Farmers - Calls for Streamlined Aid Process

Delays in delivering drought relief to farmers due to bureaucratic processes have led to significant livestock losses.

This is according to the chairperson of the Previously Disadvantaged Namibian Commercial Farmers Union, Jane Kuhanga.

Speaking to Desert Radio yesterday, Kuhanga criticised the system for its slow response, which has worsened the situation for many farmers facing severe drought conditions.

"First, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) must approve, then the regional council must act, and only then can relief be distributed. By the time aid reaches the farmer, all the cattle have already died," she said.

"I visited Khorixas last weekend and the sight of the cattle on the road was terrible."

Kuhanga called for the streamlining of processes and acknowledged that checks and balances are necessary, but highlighted that the current delays are devastating for farmers.

"I think it is now for the government to really up the systems and the processes and try to see how they can assist farmers better," Kuhanga said.

She emphasised that the current situation for communal and commercial farmers is worrisome. This is despite the government introducing interventions, such as distributing fodder, which she said has not been very effective.

She also raised concern with the shortcomings of the government's incentive scheme, which was designed to encourage farmers to sell livestock and receive a subsidy to help feed their remaining animals.

"People that have sold their animals to feed the others on the ground are still struggling to get these incentives or subsidies," Kuhanga said.

She noted that farmers are struggling financially, as many have huge bank loans.

"So, the little that you get out of output from your farming, you need to also pay the bank in order to sustain and keep your land."

She said some farmers' approach is to maintain a minimal number of livestock on the land and explore options like leasing out portions of larger land to generate some income.

"But apart from that, if there is no intervention at this point in time... Farmers from the union are just trying to keep the little they have with no other options because everything is being done with capital. Our farmers really are crippled, they are bankrupt," she said.

Agriculture, water and land reform spokesperson Simon Nghipandulwa acknowledges farmers' concerns, admitting that the processing of drought incentives may be slower in certain areas.

"However, over the years we have been working closely with OPM to speed up the process. We all know it used to be way slower. As we get feedback from farmers, we have been improving the process. The government will definitely look at those challenges," Nghipandulwa says.