Sudan: UNHCR Extends Sudan Fact-Finding Mission

10 October 2024
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Geneva — The UN Human Rights Council voted in Geneva to extend the mandate of its fact-finding mission in Sudan, with 23 nations supporting the decision yesterday. Among the backers were the US, EU member states, Ghana, Japan, and South Africa. However, 12 countries, including China, Cuba, Eritrea, and the Gulf states, opposed the extension, while another 12 abstained.

Human rights organisations praised the extension, calling it crucial for continuing investigations into abuses amid Sudan's ongoing conflict. The renewed mandate is expected to enhance civilian protection and address the impunity surrounding violations in the war-torn nation.

Prior to the vote, Simon Manley, the UK's Ambassador to the WTO and UN in Geneva, stressed the urgent need for accountability. "The senseless, brutal war that began last year has displaced over 10 million people," he noted, contrasting the current situation with Sudan's uprising in 2019.

He emphasised the importance of renewing the mission, stating, "We need independent monitoring. We need to document these atrocities. The people of Sudan need accountability."

His remarks underscored the broader international concern for Sudan's deteriorating human rights situation.

The renewal of the fact-finding mission is seen as a key step towards addressing mass violations and ensuring justice for the people of Sudan.

