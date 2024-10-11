Sudan: Call to Tackle Sudan's War Trauma On World Mental Health Day 2024

The Trauma Recovery Organization Sudan has issued an appeal to make mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) available to survivors in war-torn Sudan, after 18 months of conflict. In a press statement today to mark World Mental Health Day 2024 #WMHD2024, the organisation calls on the international, regional, and local partners, as well as health and human rights defenders, to make MHPSS available and accessible to the survivors in war-torn Sudan.

The 18 months of ongoing devastating war and repeated displacement of 10.9 million people have led to serious mental health problems; urges all of us to help the people of Sudan in building their resilience and coping with the aftermath. It is to be noted that another 2.2 million others are suffering immensely in asylum with very little if any mental health support. There are many reports of actual and attempted suicide among both internally displaced people and refugees, the Trauma Recovery Organisation statement says.

"Since the outset of this war in Sudan, it became common knowledge that hospitals, other health facilities, medical staff, volunteers and mental healthcare givers have been war targets. Historically in Sudan, mental health service has been marginalised and disintegrated. However, the situation is now worse and alarming. The physical, psychological and social impact of war on people is huge, serious and can be lifelong among the most vulnerable groups, the statement underscores.

The organisation calls on all actors "to prioritise mental health as a main component of humanitarian aid and emergency interventions in Sudan including medicines, psychosocial support, training and the availability of mental health services", especially near shelters for internally displaced people.

"We urge you to consider mental health and psychosocial interventions to Sudan as part of the peace process." The organisation emphasises that "MHPSS is an essential pathway for the healing of our war-traumatised communities. With your support we will work hard to make MHPSS available and accessible to the war survivors who need help."

World Mental Health Day 2024

On World Mental Health Day 2024 #WMHD2024 the World Health Organisation (WHO) is uniting with partners to highlight the vital connection between mental health and work. Safe, healthy working environments can act as a protective factor for mental health. Unhealthy conditions including stigma, discrimination, and exposure to risks like harassment and other poor working conditions, can pose significant risks, affecting mental health, overall quality of life and consequently participation or productivity at work. With 60 per cent of the global population in work, urgent action is needed to ensure work prevents risks to mental health and protects and supports mental health at work.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is essential for governments, employers, the organisations which represent workers and employers, and other stakeholders responsible for workers' health and safety to work together to improve mental health at work. Action to address mental health at work should be done with the meaningful involvement of workers and their representatives, and persons with lived experience of mental health conditions. By investing efforts and resources in evidence-based approaches and interventions at work, we can ensure that everyone has the opportunity to thrive at work and in life. Let's take action today for a healthier future.

World Mental Health Day officially commemorated every year on October 10, aims to raise awareness in the global community about the critical mental health agendas - with a unifying voice through collaboration with various partners - to take action and to create lasting change.

World Mental Health Day, observed for the first time on 10 October 1992, celebrates awareness for the global community in an empathetic way, with a unifying voice, helping people feel hopeful by empowering them to take action and create lasting change. (Source: wmhdofficial.com)

The overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilise efforts in support of mental health.

The day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

#WMHD2024