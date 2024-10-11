Mozambique: Low Turnout Suggests Voter Boycott

In Quelimane, Zambezia, Manuel de Araujo, Renamo's candidate for Governor of Zambezia, presented 117 ballot papers marked in favour of Frelimo on October 10, election day. The ballot papers were in a warehouse belonging to the health sector in Zambézia.

Lower turnout suggests voter boycott

Initial results indicate a voter boycott in many places, with a turnout of less than 25% in Zambezia and 30% in Nampula and Inhambane. We predict national turnout could be as low as 35%.

The low turnout seems to be of opposition voters, and Frelimo's Pio Matos seems likely to be elected Zambézia governor, beating Manuel de Araujo.

For president, very partial results put Chapo in first place, with Venâncio Mondlane second , and Renamo head Momade third.

In some polling stations in Chibuto, Gaza, fewer than 50 of the 800 registered voted. We suspect that the others are ghost voters who will be added later.

In Chicualacuala, Gaza and Zumbu, Tete, turnout was at or over 100%, and all but a handful voted for Frelimo, as happened in past elections.

Counting only started late at night and early in the morning at some polling stations - totally illegal

The revised electoral law, published in August, gives MMVs a rest break of no more than one hour before the vote counting process begins. But at many polling stations the rest time was more than an hour and in some areas the count only started in the early hours of the morning, many hours after the polls closed.

In some polling stations, even when voting stopped a 6 pm, counting didn't start until after 10pm. In other regions, such as Ngauma, in Niassa, counting only began after midnight. The opposition scrutineers at many of these polling stations were already asleep and others were overcome by fatigue. By limiting the break to an hour, the law was changed precisely to prevent this.

In all the districts where tabulation was delayed, polling station presidents had realised that the race would be close between Frelimo and Podemos and their respective candidates. In some places the process was interrupted when it was realised that Podemos and its presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane were winning in some polling stations. There are also districts where, after the end of the tabulation process, Frelimo requested a recount.

Our observers noted that Frelimo members were negotiating with opposition delegates by promising them money, jobs and positions, for those already working for the state. These cases occurred at several polling stations in various districts.

117 ballot papers marked for Frelimo found in health warehouse

In Quelimane, Zambezia, Manuel de Araujo, Renamo's candidate for Governor of Zambezia, today (10 October) presented 117 ballot papers marked in favour of Frelimo. (see Photo) The ballot papers were in a warehouse belonging to the health sector in Zambézia.

Shootings and ballot boxes removed

In the town of Insaca, in the district of Mecanhelas, the night was marked by shootings and the removal of ballot boxes to an uncertain location for the continuation of the tabulation of election results. The shooting started at around 11.30pm when the tabulation was underway.

The police had to load the ballot boxes and polling station staff into a Mahindra vehicle, leaving the political delegates on the ground.

In Vanduzi, Sofala, a police officer shot a young man in the foot, allegedly because he was carrying out vandalism. The young man belongs to Podemos. In response, the population neutralised the policeman and beat him up as he tried to disperse the people near the polling stations. Both the young man and the policeman have been hospitalised.

In the early hours of the morning, at Wiriamo Primary School, Zimpeto, Maputo city, before the end of the vote count, a riot police (UIR) armoured car removed ballot boxes to an unknown location.

At polling stations in various districts, heavily armed police vehicles were reported.

Many illicit activities last night

Dozens of presidents and their respective deputies were caught stuffing ballot boxes during the night. Some were arrested but others escaped.

The police in Nampula said that 11 people were arrested for electoral offences last night. Most of them are polling station presidents.

At the Gone School in Maxixe, the chair entered 25 votes in favour of Frelimo. She ended up confessing. The vice-president fled.

In Maganja da Costa, the presiding officer of EPC Mutange polling station number 080139-02, Zetino Domingos, was caught introducing 24 pre-voted ballots in favour of Frelimo.

Presidents used pencils to fill in editais

In several polling stations, in many districts, the presiding officers used pencils to fill in the results sheets (editais) and minutes, which makes it difficult to photograph the results and easy to change them. There were many cases in which the presidents abused the use of pencils. In all the public notices where pencils have been used, it is impossible to know who the winner was.