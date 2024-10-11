Somalia: UK and Somalia Seek UN Human Rights Council Support for Somalia's Reforms

Geneva, Switzerland — UK and Somalia Seek UN Human Rights Council Support for Somalia's Reforms - The United Kingdom and Somalia jointly presented a resolution at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Thursday, seeking to extend technical assistance for Somalia's ongoing human rights reforms and to renew the mandate of the Independent Expert on Somalia.

Simon Manley, the UK's Permanent Representative to both the World Trade Organization and the United Nations, commended Somalia's recent legislative strides, particularly highlighting the passage of the Disability Rights Bill in August. He emphasized, "Somalia's engagement with international human rights mechanisms is exemplary, and these reforms demonstrate its dedication to securing a better future for all its citizens."

The resolution, if adopted, would provide crucial support for Somalia in continuing its human rights development, focusing on implementing laws that protect the rights of the disabled, women, and children, among others. It also aims to strengthen local institutions to better handle human rights issues, ensuring that international standards are met.

The move comes at a time when Somalia is seeking to bolster its international standing, particularly in light of recent regional diplomatic efforts aimed at fostering stability and cooperation in the Horn of Africa. The renewal of the Independent Expert's mandate, expected to be a key component of the resolution, would ensure continued oversight and advice on human rights in Somalia, fostering accountability and transparency.

This initiative underscores the international community's commitment to supporting Somalia's transition from conflict and instability towards governance that prioritizes human rights, potentially setting a precedent for other nations recovering from prolonged periods of civil strife.