Rwanda: Andy Bumuntu Named 'Unicef Advocacy Champion' On World Mental Health Day

Coinciding with World Mental Health Day, UNICEF introduced celebrated musician Andy Bumuntu as its newest Advocacy Champion during a press briefing on Thursday, October 10.

Bumuntu expressed his commitment to leveraging his art to influence public opinion and advocate for children's rights and protection.

UNICEF, with a presence in over 190 countries and territories, is tasked by the UN General Assembly to safeguard children's rights, fulfill their basic needs, and empower them to reach their full potential.

Bumuntu is the second Rwandan to hold this role, following referee Salima Mukansanga, who served as an advocate from 2022 to 2023. Unlike Mukansanga, whose advocacy had a set timeline, Bumuntu's collaboration with UNICEF will not be limited to a specific period.

In an interview with Julianna Lindsey, UNICEF Representative in Rwanda, she shared why Bumuntu was chosen as one of their advocacy champions.

"It's clear that Andy has a deep passion for mental health, supporting young people, and giving back. He uses his voice and influence to share what he knows, and that stood out to us," she said.

"Andy brings a lot to the table--his music, his focus on fitness and mental health, and the respect he commands among young people. You can tell he genuinely cares about these issues. Some people say the right things because it sounds good, but with Andy, it's clear he truly believes in what he stands for," she added.

When asked about what it means to be a UNICEF Advocacy Champion, Lindsey explained, "It's about using your voice and influence to raise awareness of children's needs and rights. We're very selective in choosing champions--it's not just about being a good speaker, but truly believing in the importance of children's lives. Andy is someone who shares that belief, and together, we can make a real impact for children."

She also highlighted the many challenges facing young people today, noting, "We hear a lot about increased substance abuse, pressures from parents, neglect, and abuse. We're working on various fronts--supporting teenage mothers, creating a new app to provide information and assistance to young people, and finding innovative ways to help them navigate these challenges."

When asked about the pressing issues he's eager to tackle, Bumuntu said, "There are many. We're a growing society, take the mental health stigma that brought us here today. We must start addressing it, especially in our culture, where seeking help for mental health is often stigmatised.

"People are called names, and labelled as 'crazy', when they just need support--just like you'd get treatment for a headache or an injury. It should be normal to ask for help. We also have to address malnutrition and educate our communities about it, as well as teen pregnancies. There's a lot of work to be done, and I believe that's why we're here--to put energy into tackling these issues collectively, not one at a time."

When asked if his advocacy work might interfere with his music, he said, "Advocacy won't stop the music--if anything, it will strengthen it. Speaking out in our society can still be hard, but it shouldn't be that way. Through my art, I plan to bring these conversations to the forefront. And it's not just through music; I'm committed to being active in the field and part of the movement to improve children's lives.

"The world would be a better place if kids are in school, healthy, well-fed, and free from mental health struggles--issues that, in my opinion, shouldn't be their burden in the first place."

"Money is important, but having a purpose matters too. I believe in using your career to uplift the community, so you can look back and say, 'I made a difference in someone's life."'

Andy Bumuntu's dedication to crucial causes will see him advocate for mental health, education, child protection, WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene), climate change, and disability inclusion. In honour of World Mental Health Day, he shines a spotlight on mental health among children and youth, aiming to foster emotional well-being and improve access to mental health resources within communities.

This collaboration is part of UNICEF's efforts to work with influential voices like Bumuntu, focusing on promoting the rights and well-being of children in Rwanda and beyond.