Rwanda: Inside Models to Upgrade Unplanned Settlements in Kigali

This strategy aims at accommodating a population expected to grow from 1.7m today to 3.8m by 2050.

The City of Kigali estimates that 60 per cent of its population currently lives in informal settlements. However, by 2035, this figure is projected to decrease to 20 per cent. At least 60 per cent of the new housing will need to be affordable to accommodate this transition.

The city's updated master plan introduces a flexible, incremental approach to development, allowing for the improvement of unplanned settlements without requiring mass relocation of residents. This strategy is aimed at accommodating a population expected to grow from 1.7 million today to 3.8 million by 2050.

Below are models being considered to improve the unplanned settlements in Kigali

Rehousing model

One of the strategies to reduce unplanned settlements is the use of a 'rehousing model which doesn't require relocating property owners.

The model involves contribution of land from landowners, on which the dwelling units are built.

For instance, seven households can contribute their plots of land on which to build units with floors that can house over 20 families from elsewhere on the same land.

The model was applied in Gitega Sector of Nyarugenge District under Mpazi Rehousing project.

Since 2017, the City of Kigali has embarked on a journey to build new, strong, and modern houses for the Mpazi residents, where relocated families are the first to receive homes.

"Today, what was once a dangerous area is now being reimagined as a safe, vibrant neighbourhood. With the Mpazi ravine now constructed and flood risks reduced, 105 families have already been rehoused, and new housing units are nearing completion to accommodate 688 more families," Emma Claudine Ntirenganya, City of Kigali spokesperson explained.

Residents remain in their own community, allowing children to stay in their schools.

She said the project is boosting livelihoods by including spaces for small businesses on the ground floors of the new buildings, while a modern market with the capacity to accommodate 500 people is also under construction.

This will enable income-generating activities to continue and thrive.

At the same time, 22% of the area is dedicated to green and recreational spaces, offering a healthier and more enjoyable environment for everyone.

Public infrastructure is also being improved, with asphalt road access, pedestrian pathways, and efficient drainage systems that will help prevent future flooding.

Additionally, several hectares of land have been set aside for private investment, leveraging the increased land value to further develop the neighbourhood.

Officials from the City of Kigali are also surveying "the area of Gatsata in Gasabo District and Muhima in Nyarugenge District" where the upgrading model could be replicated.

The City of Kigali aims to construct 10,000 houses in the next five years, a significant increase from the current 1,000 units.

In-situ upgrading model

In-situ upgrading model is also helping to upgrade informal settlements.

In-situ upgrading means the progressive upgrading of an existing informal settlement to create a habitable environment.

The approach seeks to upgrade such slums while 'minimising recurrent eviction of dwellers' and thus enables the city to deal with the high housing demand in the city as the residents are facilitated to refurbish their houses.

The areas get basic infrastructure such as roads, pedestrian ways, drainages, street lights, electricity, health centres, markets, schools, water and others that are needed to facilitate people's daily businesses

The Agatare Upgrading Project which started in 2018 has overhauled informal settlements in Biryogo, Agatare, Kiyovu, and Rwampara areas that are said to host more than 83 per cent of the over 26,000 residents of Nyarugenge Sector in Nyarugenge District.

The area is part of what is widely known as Nyamirambo suburb.

The model to upgrade unplanned settlements is being replicated in Gasabo and Kicukiro districts such as Gatenga in Kicukiro District, Nyagatovu and Nyabisindu both located in Gasabo District.

The City of Kigali, in February 2024 also initiated a €56 million endeavor to revamp three informal settlements in Kinyinya sector, Gasabo District, as well as neighbourhoods in Rwezamenyo and Nyakabanda sectors of Nyarugenge District on 230 hectares.

The project will construct vital infrastructure such as roads, street lights, water, electricity, and drainage systems, alongside developing markets and other amenities within these settlements.

Relocating households from informal settlements to model villages

The City of Kigali has in the recent past started to relocate some residents from informal settlements to model villages.

The former sites for informal settlements are upgraded for other projects including housing projects.

One of the projects includes the one which relocated households from the high risk Kangondo 1, Kangondo 2 and Kibiraro villages in Remera Sector to the new estate in Busanza, Kicukiro District.

The estate has 1,260 housing units and similar projects are in the offing.

Other model villages include Karama model village in Nyarugenge District, Ayabaraya model village, Kicukiro district and others.

Engaging property owners in neighbourhood roads development

The City of Kigali in conjunction with Rwanda Transport Development Agency are in the process of setting up a fund to co-finance roads in partnership with residents.

The scheme is expected to help upgrade informal settlements.

The city of Kigali has been building neighbourhood roads in partnership with citizens, where the city contributes 70 per cent and citizens cover the remaining 30 per cent.

The model complements other projects such as Kigali Infrastructure Project (KIP) which is also building a 215 kilometres road network and several bridges.

The City of Kigali also plans to construct 300 kilometres of feeder roads in the capital which will be completed within four years.

Securing investors to upgrade unplanned settlements

According to the city, among the proposals in the master plan, residents who live in slums where they own land can give the land to investors for development.

After completing a building, the investor can give part or unit of the building to the plot provider

The City is also relocating and compensating property owners from unplanned settlements so that these are developed by investors who have resources.

For instance, landowners who were living near the wetland that straddles Kigali Golf and Parliament premises were expropriated to pave way for real estate, recreational, golf expansion and a proposed five-star hotel project.

The City of Kigali has written to landowners around Remera Sports Hub in Gasabo District to submit their 'housing redevelopment designs' within two months so as to get construction permits and use their land in line with the city master plan.

Failure to develop the land, a July 2024 ministerial order to deal with undeveloped land will be implemented where authorities will appoint a property valuer to assess the land and incorporated property so that valuation amount, minus the cost of works done, is paid to the landowner, and the land is immediately registered to the new purchaser.

Affordable housing models

Investors have been urged to embrace technologies that can be used to construct houses that are affordable to low-income earners who have been resorting to living in informal settlements.

The City of Kigali alone needs to build 18,000 affordable houses per year in order to meet the accommodation demand from its residents.

The government is exploring the possibility of directly investing in a social rental housing programme to provide affordable accommodation for individuals earning up to Rwf200,000 per month.

Social rental housing refers to the provision of affordable or subsidised rental housing, offered below market price--generally not exceeding 30 per cent of a tenant's gross income--by entities such as the government.

The government is in the final stages of implementing a 'Rent-To-Own' scheme aimed at providing affordable housing for low-income earners.

The Rent-To-Own initiative is designed to empower low-income workers by offering them the opportunity to rent homes with the ultimate goal of ownership.

The incremental housing model, being explored by the Ministry of Infrastructure (MININFRA), allows residents to purchase incomplete houses and finish them gradually. These homes are designed for easy expansion, enabling owners to add rooms or enlarge existing spaces over time without needing to reconstruct entire buildings.

This model is particularly suited for families whose financial situation may improve over time, allowing them to expand their homes as their income increases.

Auxiliary residential units

Auxiliary residential units are allowed where a house owner can annex other small houses in smart ways that can help low income earners.

Contrary to the previous master plan, the new master plan has allowed flexibility where one building can be used for different purposes.