Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Recognizes Loyal Taxpayers

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed recognized loyal tax payers in a national ceremony held tonight.

In social media post, extended his congratulatory message to the awardees of the 6th Annual Loyal Taxpayers Recognition Ceremony.

Your commitment to fulfilling your civic duty is commendable, he revealed.

According to the Prime Minister, trustworthiness begins with the individual, and paying taxes is not just a responsibility but a reflection of that trust.

It is an obligation we all share for the greater good," he said.

"In return, the government will honorPrime Minister Abiy Ahmed Recognizes Loyal Taxpayers

that trust by ensuring your taxes are used wisely--investing in vital public goods and national projects like the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which are essential for our collective progress," Abiy said.

He further stated that while there has been positive change in tax collection, we must continue this momentum.

The premier finally strssed the need for reducing corruption and modernizing our tax collection systems are critical to creating a more transparent, efficient, and fair process for all.