As mental health issues continue to rise globally, new data reveals that approximately 32% of Ugandans are affected by mental illness, a concerning figure that highlights the need for urgent action.

In response, the World Health Organization (WHO) Uganda is working closely with the Ugandan government to implement a national mental health strategy aimed at increasing access to mental health services.

Globally, 1 in 8 people experience a mental health condition, but the vast majority do not receive the treatment they need. The situation in Uganda is even more critical, with over a third of the population experiencing some form of mental illness, yet facing limited access to professional care.

Through the partnership, WHO Uganda is supporting the government in strengthening mental health services across the country, focusing on improving the availability of resources and expanding outreach to vulnerable populations.

The mental health strategy includes efforts to enhance mental health awareness, integrate mental health care into primary health services, and ensure that healthcare workers are adequately trained to provide support.

"Access to mental health services is essential, and we are committed to working with the government to make these services more accessible for everyone in Uganda," WHO Uganda posted on X, emphasizing the need for collective action to address this growing public health concern.

With mental health conditions often stigmatized in many communities, the strategy also seeks to break down barriers to treatment, encouraging more people to seek help without fear of discrimination.

By improving mental health infrastructure and promoting mental well-being, WHO Uganda and the Ugandan government hope to reduce the burden of mental illness and improve the quality of life for millions of people.

This partnership marks an important step toward creating a mental health system that can meet the needs of all Ugandans, ensuring that no one is left behind in the fight for mental well-being.