South Africa: Limpopo Cop Accused of Killing Six for R10M Payout- South African News Briefs - October 11, 2024

Limpopo Cop Accused of Killing Six for R10M Payout in Court

A Limpopo police sergeant has been arrested on charges of murder and insurance fraud amounting to R10 million, reports IOL. The officer was apprehended at her workplace after an extensive investigation. She is set to appear in the Polokwane District Court, facing six counts of murder and 17 counts of fraud. According to National Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the accused allegedly began her killing spree in 2019, targeting victims from vulnerable backgrounds, including the disabled and mentally challenged. Mathe said that the officer's method involved taking out life and funeral insurance policies on behalf of her victims, naming herself as the beneficiary. So far, she has been linked to six insurance-related murders, and evidence suggests she collected at least R10 million.

Head-On Collision Leaves 8 Dead in KwaZulu-Natal

Eight people, including schoolchildren, lost their lives in a crash in KwaZulu-Natal, reports EWN. Paramedics reported a head-on collision between a truck and the vehicle transporting the pupils on the N2 in Mandeni. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick confirmed, "We have at least eight confirmed dead and one critically injured. This is a developing story, with search and rescue teams continuing to look for children who may be missing."

Stolen Family Car Found Abandoned in Mpumalanga

IOL reported that a vehicle that was stolen during a house robbery in Kanyamazane was abandoned off the main Pienaar road shortly after it was taken. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said a mother and her children were asleep when strange noises awakened them. Two armed men, wearing balaclavas, entered the house, demanded cash, and forced the family to lie down before fleeing with the family's BMW sedan. After the criminals left, the family sought help from their neighbors. The police later located the stolen vehicle abandoned, and efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects.

