Uganda: Nile Basin Summit Called Off

Foreign Affairs permanent secretary Vincent Bagiire confirmed the development but offered no reasons for pushing back the summit, seeing in a brief response that it had been "postponed to first quarter of next year".

The Second Summit of the Nile River Basin Heads of State and Government, which was due in Kampala, has been called off, the Nile Post has learnt.

The Nile Basin Initiative summit was due to take place on October 17 in Munyonyo, hosted by President Museveni.

The cancellation comes on then back of regional leaders not attending the 62nd Independence Anniversary on Wednesday, which sources said was because they had chosen to come to Kampala for the Nile Basin summit instead.

The Nile Basin Initiative is an intergovernmental partnership of 10 Nile Basin countries of Uganda, Burundi, DR Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, The Sudan, and Tanzania.

Eritrea participates as an observer.

The First Summit of Heads of State of the Nile Basin countries was held in June 2017 in Uganda, hosted by President Museveni.

At the maiden summit, Mr Museveni heads of state to work for the social transformation of their people as the ultimate guarantor of the Nile basin's security.

"All Nile Valley countries should be assisted to develop and become first world countries. It is why we called this strategic conference," he said.

The first summit was attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, then Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, South Sudan Vice President Joseph Wani, Burundi Vice President Joseph Butore and then Sudan's Vice President Hasabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman.

Kenya, Rwanda, DR Congo and Tanzania were represented by ministers.

Uganda currently holds the chairmanship of the Nile River Basin States Initiatives up to June 2025.

Uganda's Chairmanship coincides with the historic coming into force of the Cooperation Framework Agreement (CFA) on 13th October 2024 following expiry of sixty-days after the deposit of the sixth instrument of ratification of the CFA by the Republic of South Sudan on 14th August 2024.

At the summit, officials were scheduled to launch the Nile River Basin Commission as provided for in the CFA, guide on the process for continued engagements amongst riparian countries on Nile matters and launch the process for finalization and implementation of the Nile River Basin Investment Programme.