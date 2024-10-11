Uganda: Museveni Mulls Electoral Commission Shakeup

The decision is said to be imminent after the President received a damning report detailing corruption and abuse of office in the electoral body he only reset in January.

President Museveni is considering a shakeup of the Electoral Commission (EC) team, highly placed sources at both the Presidency and the Commission have confirmed.

Mr Museveni is said to have run the limit of his patience with the EC and is ready to wield that axe that could go off with the head of both Commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama and his deputy Aisha Lubega.

And while the two top leaders, who were given a reprieve in January when Mr Museveni kicked out several Commissioners around them, may survive, it is a different case fot those below them.

Mr Museveni has previously taken similar decisive steps on the eve of a general election.

In July 2020, he sacked then powerful EC Secretary Sam Rwakoojo and its equally domineering spokesperson Jotham Taremwa.

In January, the President nudged aside top commissioners and brought on Dr Sallie Simba Kayunga, Pamela Etonu Okudi, Anthony Okello and Robert Kasule Sebunya.

However, the President's patience has been growing thin with the commission with just under 16 months to go before the 2026 general elections.

On Thursday, Mr Museveni is said to have brought up the issue of an investigation into allegations of in the Commission while at State House, which sources say came about after receiving a report of an investigation he had earlier ordered.

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit confirmed there had been a probe but that it was handled by the Police's Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

CID director Tom Magambo has since executed his order with sources in Kibuli saying a report was delivered to the President late last month.

Efforts to get a hand on the said report that we confirmed unearthed corruption in the electoral body were difficult as sources maintained it was confidential.

Out of patience

Last month, President Museveni sent a veiled message about the credibility of the Electoral Commission when he claimed that the Opposition National Unity Platform had engaged in rigging during the 2021 elections.

Speaking during a Thanksgiving event for former Chief of Defence Forces General Aronda Nyakairima, Mr Museveni said he had concrete evidence that the party led by pop star turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi had rigged.

While the reading on the surface was a dig at NUP's political gamesmanship, Mr Museveni was questioning the credibility of his own EC team that could allow such to happen.

Not that it happened and even if it did not, the water he stirred has since settled and it is easy to see what is at the bottom of the pool - EC's corruption that has had the President in knot.

The matters have been exacerbated by reports that Electoral Commission officials have immersed in a number of deals with the national printery, which have allegedly cost the taxpayer losses to a tune of Shs30 billion.

Uganda goes to its seventh poll in the NRM era in January 2026 where incumbent President Museveni is expected to seek re-election for another team.

Mr Museveni, 80, has been in power since 1986 and won the last six elections he organised.