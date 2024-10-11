Zimbabwe: Ecobank Heist - Zimbabwe Police Names Suspects, Ropes in SA, Interpol to Track Stolen U.S.$4 Million

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has engaged its counterparts in neighbouring South Africa and the Interpol in efforts to track down armed robbers who got away with US$4 million from Ecobank's Parkade branch in Bulawayo last week.

The robbery, which has made international headlines, was orchestrated in less than two minutes as guards loaded cash boxes into their van, and suddenly a white single-cab Ford Ranger with six armed and masked men pulled up.

The gang overpowered the Safeguard team before seizing the cash trunks, loading them into their getaway vehicle, and vanishing with the bounty.

The suspects are believed to be locals residing in South Africa and identified as Elijah Vumbunu alias Mupositori, David Sawadye, Israel Zulu, Kudakwashe Mudzingwa alias Umbro, Takafa Vumbunu alias Naison Mahembe, Paul Chinake and Brian Murape.

The six are on the run after the heist which the authorities believe was orchestrated with the assistance of an insider.

Addressing journalists, Thursday Officer Commanding Bulawayo Province Commissioner Wiklef Makamache said investigating teams have been deployed to track down the suspects.

"We are working together as a team and through our CID Headquarters we have been able to engage the other side of the border and we are still pursuing the matter.

"Once we are done with the investigations we will bring the cake to you for consumption, please don't speculate, some were already indicating that these robbers have already been shot dead, some were suggesting that it was done in Plumtree, some were already saying the recovery rate was US$20,000 the rest is nowhere to be found but the truth of the matter is our investigation process is still ongoing our teams are right on the ground from day one and we are looking forward to apprehending the culprits."

The gang is believed to be behind several robberies including one where a cash-in-transit vehicle transporting 12kg of gold from How Mine to Fidelity was intercepted and robbed in 2022.