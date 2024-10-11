Uganda: Kibuku Police Investigate Magazine Abandoned With 30 Live Rounds

The magazine was found in Buyerya Zone, Kalempete Parish, Tirinyi Subcounty, and was reported by local LC1 chairman Muluga Abdul Kalim on Uganda's Independence Day.

Police in the Bukedi North region are investigating the discovery of an abandoned magazine containing 30 live rounds of ammunition in Kibuku District.

The magazine was found in Buyerya Zone, Kalempete Parish, Tirinyi Subcounty, and was reported by local LC1 chairman Muluga Abdul Kalim on Uganda's Independence Day.

According to Bukedi North's police spokesperson, SP Semewo Samuel, the magazine was discovered on October 9, at approximately 10am.

Kalim, a 52-year-old resident of Kitolo 1 Zone in Tirinyi Parish, promptly alerted authorities after noticing the suspicious find in his area.

Police officers, including crime scene investigators and detectives, rushed to the scene to document the discovery.

The magazine, identified as a black plastic type with the markings "7.62*39 CZMAG," was found with two rounds dislodged.

Initial investigations suggest that the magazine does not belong to an AK-47, the common assault rifle in the region. The ammunition was secured, and police have since launched a comprehensive investigation, conducting further searches in the surrounding areas to determine the origin of the ammunition.

SP Semewo stated that while no arrests have been made, police are treating the matter with utmost seriousness.

"We are thoroughly investigating the circumstances under which this magazine was abandoned," he said.

"Our team has recorded necessary statements, documented the scene, and continues to follow leads to ensure the safety of the residents in the area."

The incident has raised concerns about public safety in Kibuku District.

However, police reassured residents that the situation is under control and investigations will reveal how the ammunition ended up in the rural community.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local leaders or police as investigations progress.