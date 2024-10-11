Ethiopia: International Community 'Alarmed' By 'High Number of Human Rights Violations' in Ethiopia, Calls for Action

Addis Abeba — A group of 45 countries has expressed "alarm" over the "high number of human rights violations and abuses" in Ethiopia, urging the government to "engage in peaceful negotiations and dialogue" and make full use of international assistance.

In a joint statement delivered on 10 October at the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, the nations acknowledged some positive developments while highlighting persistent challenges across the country.

The statement welcomed "the lifting of the State of Emergency in the Amhara region" and encouraged "all parties to engage in peaceful negotiations and dialogue" to prevent further violations and "restore peace in Amhara and Oromia."

However, the group expressed alarm over reported abuses by both state and non-state actors, including "arbitrary arrests and detentions, killings and injuries of civilians, torture, enforced disappearances, sexual and gender-based violence and attacks on civilian property."

The statement also raised concerns about "constraints on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly and the silencing of journalists and civil society."

The statement from the countries comes a day after the announcement that Ethiopia has been elected as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the third time.

The countries also called for all parties to adhere to the provisions of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in Tigray, stating that "compliance with this agreement is crucial for lasting peace."

While recognizing Ethiopia's adoption of a Transitional Justice Policy, the nations urged the government to ensure a "credible, victim-centred, transparent and independent transitional justice process" in line with international standards.

The group called on Ethiopian authorities to "take advantage to the fullest extent of the technical assistance available" from the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, emphasizing the need for continued monitoring and reporting on the situation.