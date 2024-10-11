Eritrea: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Arrives in Asmara for Tripartite Summit On Regional 'Security, Stability'

10 October 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi arrived in Asmara today for an official visit, following an invitation from President Isaias Afwerki, according to a statement from Eritrean Information Minister Yemane G. Meskel.

President el-Sisi, accompanied by senior officials, including the Minister of National Security and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, was received by President Isaias at Asmara International Airport.

Yemane stated that the two leaders would discuss ways to "strengthen bilateral relations" and other "matters of mutual interest."

El-Sisi's visit follows Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's arrival in Asmara yesterday, where he held talks with President Isaias, focusing on "bilateral, regional, and international issues," with particular emphasis on Somalia's "sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The talks took place amid rising tensions in the Horn of Africa, following the signing on January 1 of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and Somaliland, which aims to grant Ethiopia access to the sea in exchange for the recognition of Somaliland.

Complicating the situation further, Egypt recently sent its second military aid shipment to Somalia, including heavy artillery and armored vehicles. This delivery, part of a defense pact signed between Egypt and Somalia in August 2024, has raised concerns in Ethiopia and Somaliland.

Yemane reported that later today, a Tripartite Summit will take place between President Isaias Afwerki, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. The summit will address issues of "regional security and stability" and explore "bolstering the ties" between the three countries.

