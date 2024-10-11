Egypt Launches 2024-2026 Anti-Illegal Migration Strategy

Egypt launched on Thursday 10/10/2024 its National Strategy for Combating and Preventing Illegal Migration for 2024-2026.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Nabil Habashi attended the launch ceremony, on behalf of Minister Badr Abdelatty.

The event also marks the 10 anniversary of the establishment of the National Committee for Combating and Preventing Illegal Migration, NCCPIM Chairperson Naela Gabr said.

Gabr said the fresh plan reflects the expertise gained over 10 years of a non-bureaucratic institutional entity that has achieved many political and financial gains both domestically and internationally.

NCCPIM simultaneously ensured that local and foreign financial resources were not wasted, which encouraged donors to provide support from the source to national bodies to carry out various activities in awareness-raising and capacity building, she added.

The committee worked on building a comprehensive legal framework that enhances the protection of the most vulnerable groups and ensures their rights while confronting smugglers, Gabr said.

We have directed development and awareness efforts in areas suffering from economic and social pressures that drive some towards illegal migration, she added.

Gabr praised the significant role that non-governmental organizations and civil society play in supporting their efforts.

She also expressed anticipation for strengthening their partnership with the private sector in the coming phase to implement the national action plan, particularly those related to providing alternative job opportunities and developing the skills and capabilities of young people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Legal Affairs Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As part of NCCPIM's focus on protecting vulnerable groups, returning Egyptian migrants, as well as foreign migrants in Egypt, the committee has allocated an entire section of the new action plan for protection and reintegration, Gabr said.

Additionally, a national referral mechanism was developed for the return and reintegration of returning Egyptian migrants, which will be implemented in collaboration with various national entities, she revealed.

Gabr noted that international cooperation with donor agencies is a cornerstone that goes beyond being a financial support mechanism to being a source of exchanging expertise and enhancing institutional capacities.

She hailed the continuous support of international partners, including the International Organization for Migration, the International Labor Organization, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNICEF, the European Union, the Spanish Cooperation Agency, the Italian Cooperation Agency, as well as the United Kingdom, the USA, Denmark, and the Netherlands, among others.

Gabr stressed that although no illegal migration boats have departed from Egyptian shores since 2016, they are aware that there is still a long way to go. Illegal migration is a complex and multifaceted phenomenon that requires innovative and renewed responses.