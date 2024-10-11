Zimbabwe/Namibia: Billiat's Penalty Seals Zimbabwe's 1-0 Win Over Namibia

Zimbabwe clinched a crucial 1-0 victory over Namibia in their TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, qualifier at Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

The result of the match, played in South Africa, temporarily places Warriors at the top of the Group J standings.

Khama Billiat scored the only goal of the match in the 34th minute, converting a penalty after Jordan Zemura was fouled in the box by Namibia's Kennedy Amutenya.

Despite Namibia's persistent efforts, they were unable to find the equaliser.

With this result, Warriors now lead Group J with five points from three matches, while the Brave Warriors remain bottom of the table without a point after three games.

Kenya is second with four points from two matches, and Cameroon sits in third place, also on four points, but with a game in hand.

The group is still wide open, with Cameroon and Kenya set to face each other on Friday.

Namibia had their chances, with Peter Shalulile coming close several times, but Zimbabwe's defence, led by goalkeeper Washington Arubi, stood firm.

The match saw several missed opportunities, with both sides testing each other's goalkeepers, but Zimbabwe's discipline and Billiat's calmness from the spot proved the difference.

Namibia will be looking to bounce back in their upcoming fixtures, but their qualification hopes are fading fast.