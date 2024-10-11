Egypt, Eritrea Provide All Forms of Support to Somalia Following Summit Meeting

10 October 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt and Eritrea announced their agreement on Thursday 10/10/2024 to provide all forms of support to Somalia during a trilateral press conference, including President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Earlier on Thursday, El-Sisi arrived in the Eritrean capital Asmara in response to an invitation from Eritrea's President Afwerki.

He discussed bilateral relations and regional developments with the Eritrean president, according to the Egyptian Presidency.

Later, Somali President Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Asmara and joined El-Sisi and Afwerki in a summit meeting

Eritrea's President Afwerki has also made multiple official visits to Egypt, with his most recent visit in February when he met with President El-Sisi.

Furthermore, Eritrean Minister of Foreign Affairs Osman Saleh met with El-Sisi in New Alamein City in August to discuss the threats in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.