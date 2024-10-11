Egypt, Eritrea Provide All Forms of Support to Somalia Following Summit Meeting

Egypt and Eritrea announced their agreement on Thursday 10/10/2024 to provide all forms of support to Somalia during a trilateral press conference, including President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Earlier on Thursday, El-Sisi arrived in the Eritrean capital Asmara in response to an invitation from Eritrea's President Afwerki.

He discussed bilateral relations and regional developments with the Eritrean president, according to the Egyptian Presidency.

Later, Somali President Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Asmara and joined El-Sisi and Afwerki in a summit meeting

Eritrea's President Afwerki has also made multiple official visits to Egypt, with his most recent visit in February when he met with President El-Sisi.

Furthermore, Eritrean Minister of Foreign Affairs Osman Saleh met with El-Sisi in New Alamein City in August to discuss the threats in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.