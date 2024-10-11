Ethiopia's Policy Framework Prepared to Mitigate Irregular Migration Reaching Completion

Addis Ababa — The preparation of an integrated policy document prepared to prevent the proliferation of irregular migration has reached its final stage, Ethiopia's Ministry of Justices disclosed.

The policy document is reportedly prepared focusing on seven areas including items related to those who travel abroad for foreign employment, human trafficking and crimes related to smuggling citizens to foreign lands, border administration and control system.

Reports indicate that Ethiopia encounters irregular migration in 29 zones of the country and 14 border outlet posts and 135 exit locations.

Higher irregular migration is reported in Oromia, Amhara, Tigray, Central Ethiopia and Sidama regions.

Abraham Ayalew, Head of the National Migration Network and Cooperation Secretariat at the Ministry of Justice told ENA that a draft policy document, the first of its kind in Ethiopia which has been prepared by benchmarking on African and IGAD Migration Policy documents has been prepared and readied for final approval.

Abraham added that the National Migration Network and Cooperation Secretariat has been established to engage in systematic management of irregular migration, asylum seekers in the country and to streamline in an integrated manner activities related to the prevention and control of irregular migration.

He further noted that the Network is tasked with making the necessary follow up on issues related to citizens who travel abroad seeking for employment, irregular migration.

He noted that the policy document is instrumental in managing and coordinating anti- irregular migration activities that were operated in the past by various institutions adding that the Network is coordinated by the Ministry of Justice and comprises six team tasked with various related activities.

He further added that the team led by the Ministry of Education is conducting numerous researches and studies so that all irregular migration related activities are based on research findings.

Research conducted by the Ministry of Education disclosed that irregular migration is conducted at higher proportions on three border outlets including Djibouti to the east, Metema to North West and Kenya to the south of Ethiopia.

The head of the Network added that his office engages in promoting and strengthening regular legal migration as a means of curbing irregular migration by working with partner agencies.

Abraham noted that the issue of migration will be incorporated in the research and educational programs in the higher institutes of learning in the country to come up with applicable solutions to reverse the tide of irregular migrations.